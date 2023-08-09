Beaufort Co. murder suspect evaded arrest across the Americas. Now the search is over

An international search for elusive Burton murder suspect Daniel Adame-Guatemala ended earlier this summer, more than a year and a half after the 23-year-old allegedly shot and killed his stepfather. Following stops in Mexico, South America, Texas and Charleston, Adame-Guataemala was booked in the Beaufort County jail Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff’s Office deputies called the Feb. 24, 2023 shooting a “targeted event.” They arrived at the Godwin Mobile Home Park off Joe Frazier Road to find 29-year-old resident Christian Hernandez with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told police Adame-Guatemala, who lived down the street, had shot Hernandez multiple times that night before leaving in a pickup truck. Hernandez was married to Adame-Guatemala’s mother. Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Danny Allen would not specify a motive behind the shooting.

Following the shooting, Adame-Guatemala proceeded to leave the country. Working with the U.S. Marshals Service and international authorities, Beaufort County investigators located the fugitive in Mexico — but not before he fled again, ending up somewhere in South America.

Adame-Guatemala was finally detained by U.S. Customs agents in early July 2023 while trying to reenter the U.S. illegally, according to the Wednesday morning release from the Sheriff’s Office. After waiving extradition, he was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston, where he was taken into custody by Beaufort County deputies. He was charged Tuesday with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show. Due to the severity of the murder charge, his bond will be set by a judge from Beaufort County General Sessions court, which reconvenes Monday.