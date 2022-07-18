Beaufort Co. police respond to 3 gun-related incidents over the weekend, with 1 person shot

Beaufort County sheriff’s deputies were called out to three gun-related incidents over the weekend, including a man who was shot and a woman whose car was hit by random gunfire.

A woman reported to that someone shot at her car at around 10:11 p.m. Friday near Sheldon Drive while she was driving home with her 9-year-old daughter in the backseat. Neither was injured.

The woman told police she had pulled over to use the bathroom. While she was doing so, a white four-door sedan drove past her and shot around five to six shots before speeding away toward Sheldon Drive. Police found one shell casing in the road.

As of Monday, there are no suspects and no motive for the random shooting, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called Saturday to a home on Lemon Lane in Burton for a weapons call. When they got there, they were told that a visitor came to the home, began arguing with and then allegedly physically fought a woman who was staying there. When the owner of the home announced he was going to call police, the man pointed the gun at him and threatened to shoot him. The man left in an “unknown direction” before the police got there.

Also on Saturday, deputies also were called out to a gas station near Bruce K. Smalls Drive to meet with a man who reported he had been shot. The man had non-life-threatening injuries, Maj. Bob Bromage, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office previously told the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

His car and two houses were hit by gunfire during the incident.

Two men, Shiron Brown, 24, of Beaufort, and Vincent Williams, 25, of Grays Hill, were charged with attempted murder and breach of peace aggravated in nature, jail records show. Both men were still in custody Monday at the detention center in Beaufort.