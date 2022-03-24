Beaufort Co. student petitioned to family court after threatening teacher, police say

A student at Battery Creek High School was petitioned to family court for allegedly threatening to kill their teacher after they were not allowed to retrieve their backpack from a classroom, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The student, who was not named because they are a minor, left the classroom at 1:40 p.m. on March 17 because they weren’t feeling well, police said in the report. At 3:43 p.m., the student returned and was banging on a door to be allowed back inside so that they could get their backpack and other belongings. The teacher did not let the student back inside “due to her belligerent behavior,” the report said.

Another teacher who overheard the incident said the student was yelling and causing a commotion. The teachers allege that the student said, “Open this [expletive] door so I can get my [expletive] or I will [expletive] you up!”

The student “denied communicating threats,” police said in the report. They were petitioned to Family Court for threatening the life of a public official and released to their grandmother’s custody.

Per policy, the school district does not comment on active law enforcement investigations or disciplinary cases.