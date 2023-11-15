Beaufort County hearing scheduled Friday in Alex Murdaugh SC financial crimes case

A hearing has been scheduled for Friday morning to hear pending matters in an upcoming financial crimes trial involving disbarred lawyer and confessed fraudster Richard "Alex" Murdaugh.

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office confirmed today that a 10 a.m. hearing is set in Beaufort County before Judge Clifton Newman.

The purpose of the hearing is "to discuss juror issues in the upcoming financial crimes trial, but other motions might be discussed," said SCAG spokesperson Robert Kittle.

Murdaugh is scheduled to appear in Beaufort County General Sessions Court beginning Nov. 27 to stand trial for charges related to an insurance scheme he allegedly orchestrated involving the estate of his late household employee, Gloria Satterfield. He also faces roughly a hundred other financial crimes charges.

However, during a recent court filing, his attorneys, Richard Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, stated that 147 potential jurors had returned pretrial questionnaires which stated they had extensive knowledge of the case. It is possible this is the juror issue referred to.

In that recent filing, Murdaugh's attorneys also requested a change of venue or a continuance of this trial. It is possible this matter may be heard as well.

Other matters remain pending before the higher courts. Murdaugh's attorneys have also filed motions with the South Carolina Supreme Court demanding a hearing in hopes of getting a new trial based on jury tampering allegations, and filed a motion seeking to have Newman booted off of the Murdaugh cases and replaced by another judge.

Murdaugh has already pleaded guilty to federal charges against him related to his financial crimes, and awaits sentencing, and has confessed to many of his financial crimes in open court and in court filings.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin asks Alex Murdaugh if he killed his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh with the 12-gauge shotgun that is in evidence in Murdaugh’s murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Even as legal maneuvers are made, and motion after motion is filed, Murdaugh remains jailed on two life sentences after being convicted March 2 for killing his wife and younger son in a plot that state prosecutors say was designed to distract from his financial crimes, gain Murdaugh sympathy, and buy him time to replace stolen money and cover his tracks.

