Beaufort County largely avoids Tuesday storm impacts. But another storm is on the way

Three days after a storm that rumbled through Beaufort County, with lashing winds causing power outages and downed trees, another severe storm system is on its way, according to the National Weather Service.

A low-pressure system predicted to strengthen as it crosses the Mississippi River Valley and Great Lakes region Friday and into the evening is expected to bring high winds, coastal flooding and potentially severe thunderstorms to the Lowcountry.

Frank Strait, the state’s severe weather liaison, said Friday’s storm does not look as bad on computer models as Tuesday’s wrath, but predicted wind speeds could be problematic.

Damaging winds, gusting up to 58 mph, could fell trees and cause power outages, the service’s Charleston Office said Wednesday morning. Isolated tornadoes are possible. Winds gusts up to 40 knots are possible across the South Carolina coastal waters.

As of Wednesday morning, Beaufort County’s chance of severe weather was between 15% and 29%. More inland counties were at an enhanced risk for dangerous weather.

The county could see up to 1/2-inch of rain on Friday, according to the NWS. After Friday’s storms blow through, Strait said severe weather patterns should settle down.

“One more storm, not looking too intense right now, comes early next week, and then we should be out of the wild weather pattern as a colder weather pattern descends on this part of the nation,” he said.