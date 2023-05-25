Beaufort County School District teacher found with child sex abuse material, police say

A Hilton Head Island Middle School and High School orchestra teacher was found to have child sex abuse material in his home after police received a tip about him, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office alert.

Jared Michael Smith, 34, was charged Wednesday with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

In addition to classes during the school day, Smith held music lessons for Hilton Head Island Elementary School and Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts twice weekly before school, according to parent communication that went out Wednesday night. It said Beaufort County schools no longer employ Smith.

The district hired Smith in 2013, according to district spokesperson Candace Bruder.

Police received a tip on May 19 from Smith’s acquaintance accusing him of having child sex abuse material, said Maj. Angela Viens with the sheriff’s office. Deputies were able to get a warrant to search Smith’s home on Hilton Head earlier this week and notified the school district. When they searched the home Tuesday, they found a cellphone with the child sex abuse material, police said in the alert. A laptop and other digital media storage devices were also taken.

As of Thursday morning, only the cellphone has been examined and police don’t believe any of the material was made in Beaufort County or shows any of Smith’s students, Viens said. Police are working to send the laptop and other storage devices for further examination.

Smith was charged by police just before 6 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center. In a bond hearing Thursday morning, Smith was granted a $15,000 bond, court records show.

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Smith remained in custody at the detention center, and his attorney information was not immediately available.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by sexual abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.