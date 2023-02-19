Beaufort couple accused of child abuse after minor reports incident to school, police say

A Beaufort couple caring for at least four children were accused of child abuse after one of the children reported an incident to school officials in January, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Smith, 37, and Antionette Jenkins, 39, were charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person Friday.

Police were called by the school of one of the children in the couple’s care on Jan. 20 after that child reported physical abuse. After speaking with the child it was found that the child’s stepfather, identified as Smith, had allegedly physically abused the minor and that the mother, Jenkins, had also allegedly abused the child and “didn’t intervene” to stop further abuse at the hands of the child’s stepfather, said Maj. Angela Viens, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Both Jenkins and Smith were arrested by police Friday at their home in Beaufort, Viens said.

Unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted, according to the South Carolina Code of Laws.

As of Sunday, at least three of the four children had been removed from the home by the Department of Social Services and one child was staying with relatives, Viens said.

Both Jenkins and Smith had been released from the Beaufort County Detention Center as of Sunday. Attorney information for Jenkins or Smith was not immediately available.

If you or someone you know has been affected by physical abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.

To report suspected child abuse in your community, call the South Carolina Department of Social Services’ 24-hour hotline at 1-888-227-3487 or visit https://benefitsportal.dss.sc.gov/#/ran/home.