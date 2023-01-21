Beaufort deputies detain 2 SC teens after police chase, car crash

Two teenagers have been detained after Beaufort County deputies say they crashed a car following a police chase, then ran Friday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old juveniles were detained hours later Friday, and taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, where both will be charged.

The police chase started at around 3 p.m. Friday, after a car fled a St. Helena Island traffic stop, then crashed, and three inside the ca ran from the scene, police said. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to pull over the Jeep Cherokee on Sea Island Parkway, citing “suspicious activity” from the vehicle, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

When the driver failed to pull over, the sheriff’s office said a chase ensued and the Jeep crashed near an intersection.

Three people ran from the crash, and police were able to apprehend one person, Viens said in an initial Island Packet report Friday.

Hours later, the sheriff’s office said they were able to detain another teenager who ran. Friday’s search concluded at 5:30 p.m.

In a Facebook update posted hours after the crash, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two rifles, assorted ammunition and marijuana were found in the car. The third person still remains at large, the sheriff’s office said.