Beaufort father arrested for murder of his 3-year-old daughter during custody exchange

Just over two weeks after a custody exchange ended in fatal gunfire at a Beaufort apartment complex, police arrested 27-year-old Jonathan Tyleke Fair for the murder of his 3-year-old daughter.

After turning himself in Monday afternoon, Fair was charged with eight total felonies: murder, two counts of attempted murder, two unlawful weapons possession charges and three counts of felony child neglect. Because the murder charge carries the possibility of a life sentence, Fair’s bond will be set by a Circuit Court judge.

Shots were fired just after 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the parking lot of Cross Creek Apartments, located off Parris Island Gateway northeast of the Walmart in Beaufort. First responders found a 26-year-old woman with “serious injuries” in the parking lot and loaded her in an ambulance to the hospital.

Beaufort police arrived at Beaufort Memorial Hospital to hear of two more gunshot victims: a 25-year-old male with non-fatal injuries and a fatally injured 3-year-old. The child, Ariana Fair, was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m., according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott. An autopsy revealed her cause of death was a gunshot injury, but Ott would not specify the number of times the child was shot.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Two other children were present during the custody exchange and subsequent shooting, leading to Fair’s three counts of felony child neglect, said Deputy Chief Stephenie Price, a spokesperson for the Beaufort Police Department.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for Fair on Oct. 2, the day after the shooting.

Both surviving gunshot victims were released from the hospital the day after the shooting, Price previously told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. Investigators have not yet disclosed how many shots were fired during the incident.

The incident marked the second fatal shooting at the Cross Creek Apartments this year. On Easter Sunday, Daveion Reed, a 21-year-old Beaufort resident, died from a gunshot wound he received during another shooting at the complex. Beaufort police charged 19-year-old Yemassee man Lavent Altobby Frazier in connection with the murder in late July.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.