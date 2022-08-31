Beaufort High School student petitioned to Family Court for shoving an administrator

A Beaufort High School student was petitioned to Family Court after he shoved a school official during a fight with another student in the school cafeteria.

The student, who was not named in the Beaufort Police Department report because he is a minor, was eating lunch last Friday when another student came by and sprayed him with water. The boy got angry and confronted the other student, according to Lt. Charles Raley with the Beaufort Police Department.

The two began shoving and pushing each other and the first student then shoved an assistant principal as she was trying to break up the fight. The student later apologized for shoving her, and told police that “when he is mad, he does not want to be touched.”

Police said there were no injuries to either boy or the administrator.

The student will be petitioned to Family Court for third-degree assault and battery.

The Beaufort County School District does not comment on student discipline or law enforcement investigations, per policy.