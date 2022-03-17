Beaufort lawyer, Murdaugh friend Cory Fleming gets $100K bond on financial charges

Beaufort lawyer Cory Fleming, who allegedly conspired with fellow lawyer Alex Murdaugh to steal millions in an inheritance scheme, was given a $100,000 surety bond Thursday.

State Judge Alison Lee, who called the charges against Fleming “very serious,” announced the bond at the end of a 30-minute morning virtual court hearing attended by Fleming and his lawyer, Debbie Barbier of Columbia.

Also present were prosecutors from the S.C. Attorney General’s office and Eric Bland, a Columbia lawyer from the family Fleming is alleged to have stolen millions of dollars from.

Fleming, who appeared from the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, will have to post $10,000 in cash to guarantee his future appearances in court.

Fleming, 53, was known as Murdaugh’s close work associate and was his classmate at the University of South Carolina School of Law. He is the first associate of Murdaugh’s to be charged in connection with alleged financial crimes.

A 44-page state grand jury indictment against Fleming was unsealed Wednesday, charging him with numerous financial crimes including money laundering, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust with fraudulent intent and making a false statement.

The indictments have to do with Fleming’s alleged role in stealing millions in an inheritance scheme orchestrated by Murdaugh, who is also charged in the same incident.

Fleming’s lawyer Barbier said Wednesday that her client is “deeply disappointed” in the attorney general’s decision to press charges and “looks forward to defending himself in a court of law and will refrain from trying this case in the media.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.