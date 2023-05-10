Beaufort man accused in 2021 Grays Hill shooting back in custody Monday, police say

A man accused of injuring two people at a graduation party in northern Beaufort County was back in jail Monday for failing to comply with the terms of his bond, court records show.

Zayvion Moon, 19, of Beaufort, was charged on June 22, 2021 with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime.

Moon was granted a $20,000 bond that same day.

On May 8, Moon was back at the Beaufort County Detention Center for failing to appear in court on those charges. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was in custody at the detention center.

Moon’s attorney, Juan Tolley, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Deputies went to a community center in Grays Hill, an unincorporated area in northern Beaufort County, around 11:45 p.m. on June 16, 2021, after a report of shots fired. A graduation party was going on at the time of the shooting.

When police arrived, they detained two cars attempting to exit the parking lot. Further investigation revealed the drivers were attempting to transport the injured to hospital. At least two people, including a young girl and a man, were then taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of gun shot wounds, according to previous reporting from The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

The girl was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, and the man was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Moon left the community center before police arrived but later turned himself in.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.