Beaufort man accused of felony abuse after taking child into woods Saturday, police say

A Beaufort man police accused of running into the woods with his child in 50-degree weather following an argument with his spouse is faced with a felony charge, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person and second-degree domestic violence Saturday, jail records show.

Just after midnight Saturday, police were called out to a Burton home after it was reported that a man had run off into the woods with a child, said Maj. Angela Viens, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The man and his spouse had returned from Charleston earlier that night and had had an argument. The man allegedly pushed his spouse and took the child, who was wearing only a shirt and pants, into the woods, Viens said.

No injuries were reported in this incident and no further charges are expected as of Sunday, according to Viens.

Second-degree domestic violence is a misdemeanor charge and unlawful neglect is a felony. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette typically names those charged with felonies but not misdemeanors. In this case, the newspapers chose not to name the man in the incident to protect the privacy of the spouse and child.

Information on an attorney for the man was not immediately available.

He was released from the Beaufort County Detention Center Saturday on bond. He was granted a $5,000 bond for the neglect charge and a $10,000 bond for the domestic violence charge.

If you or someone you know has been affected by abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.

