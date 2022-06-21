Beaufort man charged with domestic violence after assaulting girlfriend, police say

A man faces felony charges after police accused him of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend in Beaufort, according to a report from the Beaufort Police Department.

Davion Reed, 20, of Beaufort, was charged Friday with first-degree domestic violence, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Officers from the Beaufort Police Department were called out to an apartment on Duke Street just after midnight June 17. When they arrived, they found a pregnant woman who told them that she was assaulted “twice in less than 12 hours” while her daughter was in the other room, police said in the report.

The assaults began around 2:30 p.m. on June 16 following an argument. The woman told police Reed choked and hit her, loosening a front tooth. She left the apartment and came back later. When she returned Reed was allegedly acting with “aggression” toward her and “wrestled her to the ground” when he realized she was calling police for help

Reed left the apartment complex and was later found by police in a parking lot nearby. He was granted a $15,000 bond Friday, court records show.

Reed remained in custody Tuesday at the detention center in Beaufort. No attorney had been appointed yet for Reed.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, support can be found at Hopeful Horizons or by calling 843-770-1070.