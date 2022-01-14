Beaufort man charged in the drive-by shooting that killed a 5-year-old Ridgeland boy

A Beaufort man suspected of killing a 5-year-old boy in a Jasper County drive-by shooting three days after Christmas was arrested Thursday in Georgia, police say.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office identified Gregory Harris Scott, 20, as the shooter and obtained an arrest warrant, a news release said. Harris was arrested in Macon, Georgia, by local law enforcement, was booked into the Bibb County jail and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

The shooting happened on Dec. 28. DeAndre Robinson, a kindergartener, was jumping on the bed in his Ridgeland home when a bullet came through the wall and struck him, his mother Deanna Frazier previously told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

DeAndre Robinson, described as a silly and joyful child by his mother, Deanna Frazier, was shot and killed after a bullet from a drive-by shooting went through the wall of his home and hit him while he was jumping on the bed Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said DeAndre was hit by shots fired in a drive-by shooting around 9:15 p.m. in the Wagon Branch area before his family rushed him to a nearby fire department. DeAndre was taken to the Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, but died from his injuries.

“I wish I could have told him I loved him and how special he was,” Frazier said. “I’m sure he knows that. I told him every day of his life.”

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, S.C. Law Enforcement Division, Conway Police Department, and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office aided in the investigation, which benefited from Jasper County residents reporting information to law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 843-726-7779 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

