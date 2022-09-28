Beaufort man charged with sexual assault at mobile home park in June, cops say

A Beaufort man faces multiple felonies after police accused him of sexually assaulting a woman in June at a mobile home park in Beaufort, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Eric Darien, 26, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime Tuesday, jail records show.

A woman reported that she had been attacked by an acquaintance on June 11 at Taylor’s Rental Homes on Parris Island Gateway, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. The woman reported the assault to police and, through forensic analysis, investigators were able to obtain warrants on Sept. 20 for Darien.

A weapon was “involved and found at the scene” resulting in the weapons charge, Viens said.

As of Wednesday, Darien was in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be found by calling the Hopeful Horizons 24-hour support line at 843-770-1070.

