Beaufort man faces attempted murder charge, accused of shooting into car in Port Royal

Police charged a Beaufort man Wednesday with attempted murder after a shooting Tuesday they said was part of an “ongoing dispute.”

Robert Brownfield, 36, was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Port Royal Police Department.

Officers were called out about a shooting near Westvine Drive and Lenore Drive at 5:20 p.m., according to Capt. John Griffith with the Port Royal Police Department. When they arrived, they were told that a victim and two other people were driving in a car down Westvine Drive when a man, identified as Brownfield, fired once into the car near Lenore Drive.

No one in the car was hit. The shooting was “apparently a result of an ongoing dispute between the victim and Robert Brownfield,” Griffith said.

Brownfield was stopped late Tuesday night by deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and taken into custody.

He is being held at the detention center in Beaufort.

