Beaufort man jailed on $25K bond for shooting at moving car near his home, police say

Beaufort man Mark David Brown, 43, is in custody on a $25,000 bond after allegedly shooting at a moving car Wednesday afternoon during a dispute in his neighborhood near the south end of city limits.

Brown was charged Wednesday evening with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, aggravated breach of peace and unlawful weapons possession. His criminal record shows no violent offenses prior to the afternoon’s alleged attack.

Officers from the Beaufort Police Department responded to a report of gunfire just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Azalea Drive, which public records list as Brown’s street of residence. Brown was in a “physical altercation” with another person when he pulled out a gun and shot at their vehicle as they drove away, said Interim Chief Stephenie Price, a spokesperson for the department.

Police arrested Brown at his home shortly after, Price said. Azalea Drive is located in Waddell Garden, a single-family neighborhood flanked by U.S. 21 and the Spanish Moss Trail in southern Beaufort.

No injuries were reported in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Brown was still being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

