Beaufort man linked to Grays Hill shooting arrested. At the time, he was out on bond

A 21-year-old Beaufort man — out on bond for attempted murder — has been arrested again in connection with another shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Raul Francisco Doporto has been charged with attempted murder for a second time, along with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Last Thursday, a man, also 21, was shot in his abdomen while working outside at a home on Paradise Lane in Grays Hill. The Sheriff’s Office investigation showed that Doporto allegedly approached the victim and, after a brief exchange, shot him at least once.

The victim was transported by Beaufort County EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and later to the Medical University of South Carolina. He remains at Medical University.

In August, Doporto was charged with attempted murder, aggravated breach of peace and firearms charges. In that case, deputies responded to a Shell gas station near Bruce K. Smalls Drive in Grays Hill around 12:30 p.m. July 16 following a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital and later released. Two other Beaufort residents, Shiron Brown, 24, and Vincent Williams, 25, also have been charged.

Doporto was released from jail in September after posting bond.

Several firearms and illegal narcotics were recovered as part of the investigation into last week’s shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said. Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Investigator A. Kremer at 843-255-3294. Call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.