Beaufort man pleads guilty to 2020 Port Royal stabbing death, attempted murder

A Beaufort man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and two charges of possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime for a 2020 Port Royal stabbing.

Jonah Bookmiller, 24, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting to killing 31-year-old Heather Simmons while attempting to rob her friend, Christopher Kirkland, in his Port Royal apartment. Bookmiller also admitted to the attempted murder of Kirkland.

“This was a brutal killing, carried out by someone who thought he would make a quick score of cash and drugs,” said Trasi Campbell of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case, in a press release. “Heather Simmons lost her life as a result, and Mr. Bookmiller must pay the price for his greed and brutality.”

On Nov. 1, 2020 Bookmiller and and an unknown acquaintance, who had previously purchased cocaine from Kirkland, knocked on Kirkland’s door. Upon answering, Kirkland was attacked by the two with a knife and was stabbed in the neck. Subsequently, the two attackers stabbed Simmons in the neck as well after pleading “Don’t do this; I have kids,” the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s office said.

Kirkland, who managed to escape, collapsed outside his apartment. He was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he eventually recovered form the attack.

Investigators found marijuana, crack cocaine and $5,000 in Kirkland’s apartment as well, the Solicitor’s Office said.

Bookmiller was arrested five days after the murder on Nov. 6, 2020.