Beaufort man put a gun to girlfriend’s head while their daughter watched, police say

A Beaufort woman’s two children may have saved her life Saturday afternoon and police arrested her partner on a felony charge of domestic violence, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Villoboz Salazar, 47, of Beaufort, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, jail records show.

The incident began around 4 p.m. Saturday as Salazar and his girlfriend argued about infidelity in their relationship, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a sheriff’s office spokesperson. The woman told police Salazar pushed her to the ground and put a gun to her head, telling her “If the children weren’t here, I’d kill you.”

The couple’s two children were home while the dispute unfolded, one of whom saw the attack firsthand, Viens said. Neither of the children was injured.

The woman was able to get away and call a family member, who dialed 911. Sheriff’s office deputies found and arrested Salazar a short distance away from the couple’s home, according to Viens.

A “high and aggravated nature” charge of domestic violence is the offense’s highest possible degree in South Carolina. The felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Salazar was still in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center as of Tuesday, records show.

If you or someone you know has been affected by abuse, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.