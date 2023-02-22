Beaufort man put a pistol to girlfriend’s head and threatened to pull the trigger, police say

A Beaufort man faces a felony charge of domestic violence after allegedly putting a pistol to his partner’s head and threatening to kill her, according to officials from the Beaufort Police Department.

Garryson Huggins, 24, was charged early Sunday morning with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, jail records show.

The alleged assault took place around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, when Huggins showed up to his partner’s home on Beaufort’s Water Street, despite being kicked out from the residence due to “ongoing issues” between the two. Huggins’ girlfriend said he put a pistol to her head and threatened to kill her, according to Lt. Charles Raley, a spokesperson for the Beaufort Police Department.

Huggins had a different story, telling police he acted in self-defense after his partner’s friend pulled out a taser. But Raley said the witness’s interview corroborated the woman’s original statement, leading to the charges against Huggins.

Police were able to recover Huggins’ pistol from the home, Raley added. The victim was not injured.

Under South Carolina law, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature is considered the highest form of domestic violence, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Huggins was released Tuesday from the Beaufort County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond, court records show.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic violence, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour Support Line at 843-770-1070.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.