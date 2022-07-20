Beaufort man wanted as third suspect in weekend shooting, cops say

A third man has been identified as a suspect in a shooting over the weekend in unincorporated northern Beaufort County, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Raul Doporto, 20, of Beaufort is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace, the alert said.

Shiron Brown, 24, of Beaufort and Vincent Williams, 25, of Beaufort were charged Saturday in connection to the shooting with attempted murder and breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

Police had not found Doporto as of Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a Shell gas station near Bruce K. Smalls Drive in Grays Hill Saturday around 12:30 p.m. for a shots fired call. When they got there, they found a man with non-life-threatening injuries who reported he had been shot at.

Two homes and the man’s car were also hit by gunfire.

Police found Brown and Williams in the yard of a home on Pinecrest Lane, where they were put into custody. A search warrant was conducted at the home where police found two handguns and a rifle.

Both Williams and Brown were in custody Wednesday at the detention center in Beaufort.

If anyone sees Doporto, they may call Master Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3404 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.