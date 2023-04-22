Beaufort Marine Corps Air Station man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

A man living on the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Leonardo Rubio, 23, pleaded guilty Friday, according to a press release. He also admitted to sexually assaulting a relative, who is a minor, and taking pictures of himself engaged in sexual contact with his wife’s relative, who is a minor, when he was about 16 years old.

There is no parole in the federal system and the sentence will be followed by a life term of court-ordered supervision.

The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks. The judge also ordered that Rubio pay $69,000 to the 23 victims seeking restitution.

Rubio’s crimes were discovered after Naval Crime Investigate Service special agents received a tip from Dropbox, which indicated Rubio uploaded child pornography to its cloud service.

From there, a forensic examination of Rubio’s devices discovered 26,114 images and 1,505 videos containing child pornography involving prepubescent male and female victims ranging in age from 3 months to 14 years old.

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort sign.

Evidence showed that for about five years beginning in at least 2016 through 2021, Rubio “sought, received, produced, and distributed images, videos, and files containing child pornography using multiple cell phones, data storage devices, the Kik social media messaging application, and Dropbox online cloud storage,” according to the press release.

The Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Office of Communication was unable to be reached for immediate comment to confirm if Rubio was in the Marine Corps.

However, housing on the Marine Corps Air Station is only available for active-duty service members and their families, Department of Defense civilians and military retirees.

The case was brought up as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.