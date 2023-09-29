Beaufort Marine hired to pet-sit on HHI pulls no-show; dog dies of starvation, police say

A Marine from Beaufort’s Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) faces several felony charges of animal cruelty for reportedly neglecting five pets she was hired to watch during a Hilton Head man’s vacation, leaving one dog to die of starvation after not visiting the owner’s house for a five-day period.

Victoria Marie Spencer, 20, was arrested Thursday morning at MCAS Beaufort and released on bond just a few hours later, said Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office.

Spencer was hired via the online pet-sitting service Trusted Housesitters to watch two dogs and three cats belonging to the islander, who lives in Hilton Head Plantation, Viens said. Investigators say the woman agreed to pet-sit for a nine-day period in the beginning of September, with regular visits to the home to feed the animals and let the dogs out of their kennels.

After not hearing from Spencer a few days into his vacation, the homeowner checked the footage from his doorbell camera at the home’s front entrance — only to discover Spencer appeared not to have visited the house for the past five to six days, according to Viens. He frantically phoned a neighbor, who checked the house to find the animals in a heart-rending state of neglect.

Both dogs’ kennels were “cluttered with feces” and tattered bedding, according to a Sheriff’s Office report, and one dog had died due to a lack of food and water. The other was suffering visible hair loss, with injuries to its snout, paws and nails from trying to escape its cage, Viens said. The dogs had reportedly been left for over five days, with food and water in their direct line of sight from the kennels.

Left to roam inside the house, the homeowner’s cats were not visibly injured but had also not been fed or checked on, police say. Their litter box was “completely full,” with feces and urine found throughout the house.

Using the doorbell footage as evidence, Sheriff’s Office investigators charged Spencer with five counts of animal cruelty — three misdemeanor counts for the cats, and two felony counts for the dogs.

According to their website, Trusted House Sitter requires all sitters to complete an intensive background check, including criminal history, ID checks, external references and email and phone validation. Spencer’s account on the site could not be found and appears to have been removed.

Spokespeople from MCAS Beaufort did not respond to two voicemails left Thursday afternoon, and a representative from Trusted Housesitters did not immediately respond to an email inquiry sent Friday morning.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.