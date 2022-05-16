Beaufort Middle School student petitioned to family court for having knife on campus

A middle school student admitted to having a knife in his backpack Friday while being questioned about marijuana, according to a police report from the Beaufort Police Department.

The student at Beaufort Middle School, who was not named in the report because they are a minor, admitted to having the knife after a school bus driver alerted the school’s assistant principal that several kids on the bus smelled of marijuana, police said in the report. A school resource officer and the assistant principal called the group of students into the office and asked if they “had anything on them.” That is when the student admitted to having the knife in his backpack.

The student told police and school administrators that he had the knife, identified in the report as a four-and a-half-inch steak knife with a black handle, in his bag for two days after he shoved it in his bag while waiting for the bus. The student said he had been using it to poke another hole in his belt to tighten it when the bus came.

The student was petitioned to Family Court for carrying a weapon on school property, the report said.

Candace Bruder, a spokesperson for the school district, could not immediately be reached for comment but has previously stated that, per policy, the school district does not comment on active law enforcement investigations or student disciplinary matters.