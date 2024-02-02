Beaufort pilot survived plane nosediving into pond; cited ‘engine failure,’ new report says

A Beaufort-based pilot is in recovery after her private plane crash-landed during a flight from Beaufort Executive Airport early this January. She declared an emergency due to “engine failure” just before the aircraft plummeted into a pond in rural Colleton County, according to a preliminary investigation report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Theresa McDonald, 56, lifted off for a solo flight in her Piper PA-28R-201 Cherokee around 10:54 a.m. on Jan. 2, climbing to about 2,800 feet before a sudden descent and left turn, according to surveillance data. Hearing of the engine malfunction, an air traffic controller at the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort offered “forced landing options” that the pilot rejected “due to time.”

Flight systems lost track of the plane around 11:07 that morning as the descent went on. About three minutes later, McDonald’s plane nosedived into a small pond on private property about 12 miles south of Green Pond.

The plane’s flight path shows the pilot attempting to turn back around before crash landing in rural Colleton County, about five miles south of Highway 17. Officials at the Beaufort Executive Airport (ARW) said they did not know the intended destination because pilots of personal aircraft aren’t required to report those details.

The accident was witnessed firsthand by the property owner, who ran to the crash site and called first responders. After emergency personnel and bystanders removed the unconscious pilot from the plane, she was airlifted to the trauma center at Charleston’s Medical University of South Carolina with serious injuries.

The NTSB report says McDonald was certified to fly a single-engine plane as a private pilot and had declared 300 hours of total flight experience. Her plane was manufactured in 2003 and had passed an annual inspection in November 2023.

The Jan. 2 crash filled the cockpit with leaves and debris, also leaving the plane’s right wing “partially separated” from impact damage.

Investigators noted “substantial damage” to the aircraft’s engine compartment, firewall and cockpit areas, although there was no evidence of fire. The plane was recovered by the NTSB for further examination.

McDonald was unavailable for an interview with the NTSB due to her injuries, the report says, so her husband provided a “detailed written account” of the morning’s events on her behalf.

A property owner on Wiggins Road saw the small plane nosedive into a pond on his land. He rushed to the wreckage, finding the Beaufort-based pilot with “multiple injuries.”