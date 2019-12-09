'It was beautiful': Acupuncturists help migrants stranded at Mexico border deal with stress

MATAMOROS, Mexico – For months, Carlos Lopez’s mind has been endlessly spinning with the fears and anxiety of leaving his home country of Honduras, traveling 1,700 miles with his 13-year-old son to this Mexican border town and the day-to-day survival of living in a squalid tent city.

But on a recent Tuesday, Lopez closed his eyes and slipped into a blank, blissful, meditative peace. Five small needles protruded from each ear.

“All the bad thoughts went away,” Lopez, 41, said, as he emerged from his 45-minute-long acupuncture session. “All I knew is that I was there and that I was relaxed. It was beautiful.”

Lopez is one of a growing number of migrants stuck on the border under President Donald Trump’s Migration Protection Protocols policy – which sends migrants to Mexican border towns to await their immigration court hearing in the U.S. To help the migrants pass the time and deal with stress, teams of volunteers led by Acupuncturists Without Borders, or AWB, a nonprofit that treats people in disaster zones and refugee camps and trains other acupuncturists around the world, are providing Lopez and others with free acupuncture treatment at border towns in Mexico.

The acupuncturists use a five-point protocol known as NADA, where five needles are stuck in specific points in the ear to reduce stress. The group has helped hundreds of migrants in Mexican border camps this year, said Diana Fried, AWB’s founder and co-executive director. For migrants who don’t want the needles, there are tiny Chinese radish seeds that can be adhered to the ear, to similar effect.

So far, the group has treated migrants in Matamoros and Tijuana but hope to expand the program across the border.

“They’ve been through enormous levels of challenges,” Fried said. “It’s a very powerful experience for people who are in such a state of trauma to experience such a simple healing treatment.”

Matamoros might need it the most, immigrant advocates said. Since the MPP policy took hold here this year, more than 1,500 migrants have been stuck just on the other side of the bridge from Brownsville, Texas, awaiting their court date.

Hundreds of tents, many of them donated by volunteers, sprouted to house the migrants, creating a sprawling, tent city. Volunteers with groups like Team Brownsville and Angry Tias and Abuelas (or angry aunts and grandmothers) cross over nearly daily, handing out food and supplies such as blankets, sweaters, diapers and baby formula. Small children play in the dirt or splash around in the nearby muddy Rio Grande, as women cook beans in homemade earthen hearths.

Volunteers with Acupuncturists Without Borders Victor Manuel, Rocio Lopez and Paula Burgess, set up an acupuncture area inside the migrant camp in Matamoros, Tamaulipas along the U.S. border. More

The squalid environs have worsened mental health outlooks for migrants who have already absorbed staggering levels of stress and trauma, advocates said.

Migrants acquire stress from the trauma they’ve experienced in their home country, from the arduous journey to reach the U.S. border and, more recently, from being mired in dangerous Mexican border towns to await their court date, said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, chief executive of the Baltimore-based Lutheran Immigrant and Refugee Services, a nonprofit that helps immigrants.

About two-thirds of the youth migrants at the center have experienced a traumatic event in their home country, and about one-third experienced at least one or two traumatic events on the trip to the border, Vignarajah said. That manifests itself in anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder in legions of migrants entering the U.S., she said.

Migrants receive acupuncture treatments from volunteers with Acupuncturists Without Borders inside the migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, along the U.S. border. More