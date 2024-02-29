Our beautiful beaches: Reader's Digest put these four Lee County spots on it's 'gems' list

Reader's Digest loves Lee County beaches.

In an article the popular magazine published on Feb. 15 titled "15 Best Beaches in Florida Locals Want to Keep Secret", four Lee County beaches were highlighted as being among the best in the Sunshine State, representing a wide-range of the Southwest Florida coastline. The beaches on the list are:

The author of the article, Liz Zack, referred to these beaches as "the hidden gems just a little off the beaten path."

What Reader's Digest said about Lee County's 'hidden gem' beaches

BOWMAN'S BEACH:

Best for: Shelling and sunsets

One of the most incredible shelling destinations in Florida, if not in the entire United States, Bowmans Beach, on the west end of Sanibel island, rewards visitors with sand dollars and conch shells, and even sometimes (after a storm) the elusive and exceedingly rare Junonia shell. Parking is on the steep side at $5 an hour (the same as all Sanibel beaches), so make the most of your time on the sand by hitting the beach in the afternoon and staying for the breathtaking sunset.

Reader's Digest points out that "many of the on-island properties are still recovering after Hurricane Ian."

A beach access on Boca Grande.

BOCA GRANDE:

Best for: Tarpon fishing

Nestled between Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico sits lush, no-rush Gasparilla Island and its perfect beaches. It takes about an hour to reach from Fort Myers and two from Tampa, but once here, you won’t need your car. Grab a beach bag and hit the road via bicycle or golf cart. Those are just fine for zipping around this seven-mile-long paradise in southwest Florida and checking out the dolphins in the distance.

TURNER BEACH:

Best for: Saltwater fishing

Located on the south side of Captiva Island just beyond Sanibel, this beach makes one of the most perfect, crowd-free picnic and play spots on the island, with tons of shelling and incredible saltwater fishing. Though its beloved by anglers, you’ll see all kinds of wildlife here, from seabirds to dolphins in the oh-so-blue waters beyond. Just note that the undertow can be strong—especially near the bridge, where the water gets deep quickly—so save swimming for farther down the beach, away from the bridge.

At Lover's Key State Park more than two miles of pristine, secluded beaches stretch out here, and you’ll likely spot a dolphin or a manatee swimming by.

LOVER'S KEY STATE PARK:

Best for: Biking on the beach

A squiggle of barrier islands near Fort Myers Beach and Estero Island, this area was saved from condo development in the ’80s and preserved for all to enjoy as a state park instead. More than two miles of pristine, secluded beaches stretch out here, and you’ll likely spot a dolphin or a manatee swimming by. But arguably, the best reason to visit this Florida beach is to take advantage of the five miles of biking that surround it. With tons of scenic spots to stop and take in the view, you’ll see osprey diving for their lunch and the resident alligator sunning itself by the nearby freshwater lagoon.

Collier County was also represented on the list with Marco Island's Tigertail Beach.

How Reader's Digest chose its 'Best Florida Beaches'

The author wrote: "We explored and paddleboarded our way across the Sunshine State to bring you this list of secret finds. We also talked to Florida locals and travel experts and scoured the TripAdvisor boards to find not just the best beaches but also the best things to do at them and the best places to stay."

Did you know?

With 1,350 miles of ocean views, according to he Reader's Digest article, Florida is home to one of the largest coastlines in the United States, second only to Alaska.

Other Florida Beaches on the Reader's Digest list

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Reader's Digest picks lee county florida beaches for its best list