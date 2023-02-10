‘He was a beautiful child’: Family of Pittsburgh teen shot, killed in 2021 faces suspect in court

Channel 11 was in the courtroom Friday when a Pittsburgh family faced a teenager accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy in 2021.

The suspect, Hanif Green, was just 14 at the time of the shooting. Now, Green is charged as an adult in the murder of Donangelo Castaphney.

“My grandson was an old soul. I mean anything he could do for you he would do it,” said Nancy Jones, the grandmother of the victim.

It may have been that helpful spirit that led Donangelo Castaphney to try to help a friend, who was in a dangerous situation.

According to police, that friend said he needed a gun for protection.

Testimony and evidence presented in court Friday revealed that in 2021, Castaphney agreed to buy the gun from Green in Paulson Park for $250.

But prosecutors said Green planned to rob Donangelo Castaphney for the money.

Donangelo Castaphney was shot multiple times and died right there in the park.

His family said he was a good kid, willing to help anyone in need, and a high honor student at Taylor Allderdice High School.

“He was a beautiful child, high honor roll student, and played all sports. He worked, and he wasn’t a street kid,” said Donnance Castaphney, the victim’s mother.

At the time of his murder, the school district provided a statement that described Donangelo Castaphney as thoughtful and kind with a big smile and sharp wit.

“Anything that was broken he could fix it, he was smart as I don’t know what,” Jones said.

On Friday, the defense argued that Green is also a child with a future.

“He is 16 now but he is a child,” said Ryan Tutera, Green’s defense attorney.

The defense argued if no one can place him at the park that night he doesn’t deserve to be behind bars.

“The issue, in this case, is the identity they didn’t prove the identity of the actor,” Tutera said.

The judge ruled Green will stand trial as an adult.

The Castaphney family said that’s one step closer to justice.

“Justice, I don’t wish any harm on him because I would never want a mother to go through what I am going through right now,” Donnance Castaphney said.

