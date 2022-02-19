‘A beautiful child’: Money being raised for siblings of 6-year-old slain in Kansas City

A fundraiser created to help bury a 6-year-old boy described him as “a beautiful child” who loved school and spending time outside in the park.

Karvel Stevens was found slain late Tuesday. His mother, Tasha Haefs, was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday by Jackson County prosecutors.

According to the GoFundMe page, which was verified by the company, Karvel was the youngest brother of three siblings “who protected and loved him so much.” He was described as being a happy child who enjoyed playing in the snow and Popeye’s chicken sandwiches with fries.

The page asks for financial help for the boy’s burial and for his siblings so the family can provide emotional support to them.

Karvel was found dead after police were called to an address in the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue late Tuesday night. Court documents show a call was made to police around 11:45 p.m. by a woman who reported “the devil” was trying to attack her.

Police followed a trail of blood from the sidewalk that led to the front door. They decided to force entry into the house after an officer saw a severed head through a window.

Tasha L. Haefs, 35, was found in the kitchen with blood on her hands and feet, according to police. The boy’s head and body were found nearby. Among the evidence cataloged by police were two knives, according to a probable cause statement.

Haefs was arrested that morning and taken to police headquarters, where she provided a detailed statement to investigators. In it, authorities allege Haefs admitted to killing her son in the bathtub and severing his head.

Haefs is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. During a court hearing Friday, a judge ordered a mental health examination be performed.