Some beautiful early September weather in store for Colorado
A weak cold front brought in some cooler weather for Colorado with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s for Denver and the eastern plains.
A weak cold front brought in some cooler weather for Colorado with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s for Denver and the eastern plains.
Lauren W. constantly upgrades her New York City apartment with colorful touches that amplify its overall groovy aesthetic. The post This ’70s-inspired NYC studio is full of playful touches — and a surprising bed hack! appeared first on In The Know.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
Any doubters surprised that the Idol was recently handpicked to tour with her idols Guns N' Roses has not been paying attention for the past 18 years.
TikTokers have a lot to say about the Burning Man Festival.
Wayflyer, which provides financing to e-commerce startups in exchange for a portion of their future revenue, today announced that it secured $1 billion in capital from investment management firm Neuberger Berman. In a press release, Wayflyer describes the funding as an "off-balance sheet program," meaning that the company was allowed to keep certain assets and liabilities from being reported on its balance sheet. It presumably helped Wayflyer keep its overall debt-to-equity ratio low; prior to the Neuberger Berman deal, Wayflyer had secured hundreds of millions in credit to fund its loans.
It’s been fun watching Okra Solar’s journey over the last few years. Today it’s announcing a $12 million Series A aimed at serving wide swaths of the world that presently lack access to electricity. The startup’s flagship offering is a mesh-based solar solution that re-apportions excess energy based on proximity.
Google is introducing new on-the-fly updates for its Android apps including a new Assistant widget, support for Zoom and Webex on Android Auto, and accessibility updates for the Lookup app. The new Assistant widget is about surfacing timely glanceable updates including weather alerts, travel updates, and upcoming event reminders. The company is also adding Zoom and Webex by Cisco support for Android Auto, which was originally announced in May.
Coach Prime already has Colorado playing well with a somewhat thrown-together roster. Future top-level recruits might be paying attention.
If you're on a tight budget, these bags and wallets are worth it. Prices range from $24 to $173 with one bag that's over $400 off.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Apple's bet is that this percentage will grow, though, and it wants a piece of that action. After launching its new classical music app earlier this year, Apple has taken its latest step into the space: BIS, a revered classical music label out of Sweden, announced today that it is joining the company. The deal will bring a number of things to Apple.
Artisse is the latest AI photo creation app to challenge the recently viral app Remini and others by allowing users to generate AI photos of themselves by first uploading a series of selfies. Plus, he adds, it has low output flexibility as it involves mostly single-colored backgrounds.
Pat Sajak and Vanna White are not included but latest Arcade1Up lets you spin the wheel and play popular casino games all in one.
The Catalyst Fund has reached the first close of its $40 million fund intended for investment in climate startups in Africa. The fund announced today an initial close of $8.6 million with the backing of FSD Africa Investments (FSDAi), Cisco Foundation, USAID Prosper Africa and tech investor Andrew Bredenkamp. The fund plans to invest in agtechs, insurtechs, climate fintechs and startups in fishery management, food systems, cold chain, waste management and water management.
Two years ago, Astra hailed its acquisition of satellite propulsion startup Apollo Fusion as a strategic move that would round out its launch business and bring expert engineers into the fold. Amazon and its board, including founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos, are being sued by an institutional investor over hefty launch contracts the company awarded to Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin.
We've got heavy hitters like Samsung, Instant Pot and Dyson from Wayfair, Walmart, Amazon and more — grab these deals before they're toast!
First, let’s start with Autopilot, Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). As part of an ongoing investigation into the ADAS after a series of Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is requesting more info from the automaker. The NHTSA said this could “lead to greater driver inattention and failure of the driver to properly supervise Autopilot.”
Do you believe?
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.