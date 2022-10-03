‘Beautiful in every way’: Friend describes Millbury man found dead as suspect set to be arraigned

MILLBURY, Mass. – An investigation is underway in Millbury after a man was found dead inside a home at 303 Millbury Ave.

“Dare I say he was like a big brother to me,” said Madison Adams, who stopped by the house Monday morning to leave flowers. “Amazing, musical, beautiful in every way. That was him.”

Police were called to the home around 3 p.m. Saturday. According to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early, another man inside the house called 911.

Early said the man who called police was hurt and was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital. He said that man is now being charged with aggravated assault and battery.

The district attorney’s office confirmed that man is set to be arraigned in Worcester Central District Court Monday.

Early said the man who called police and the man who was killed knew each other, but he would not elaborate on their relationship. Neither of their names have been released.

“It’s so much of a shock,” Adams said. “I hope they find out what really went down and I hope he gets the charges that fit the bill.”

