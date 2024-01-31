'Beautiful,' or 'plum awful'? Indiana homeowner adds tiny homes to his property

A Bloomington homeowner's property now has two tiny houses after years of hurdles.

Bloomington's Herald-Times reported that the structures, approved as an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), add two more addresses to his property in the near west side neighborhood.

One neighbor called the project "plum awful" and "an eyesore." But the property owner pointed out that the project is now legal in Bloomington, calling it a "unique, beautiful design." He also said the project would allow more people to live in the city's core.

How are the tiny houses made?

That structure will be built of adobe-style walls made by Terran Robotics, a Bloomington-based company focused on sturdy, energy-efficient and affordable adobe-wall housing, the H-T reported.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Tiny homes in Indiana: One neighbor called unique project 'plum awful'