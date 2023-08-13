‘A beautiful soul’: Family, friends honor father of 3 killed in shooting last year

On Sunday, friends and family held a balloon release to celebrate the memory of a young man killed in north Charlotte.

On August 13, 2022, 23-year-old Armani Spencer lost his life to an act of senseless violence.

According to police, Spencer was inside a car, stopped at an intersection on West W.T. Harris Boulevard, when another car drove up and someone began firing and killing the father of three.

Channel 9 was able to speak with Spencer’s family shortly after the shooting; they described him as a kind and generous person.

“He was a beautiful soul; he was loved by so many,” a family member of Spencer said. “If you were down, he was going to brighten your day.”

A year after his death, police have not made any arrests. Sunday’s balloon release took place on Tilman Road, just off Glendale Drive.

