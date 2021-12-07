‘A beautiful soul’: Family sets up fundraiser for mother of six slain in Kansas City

The family of a 35-year-old mother of six who was shot and killed amid a surge of Kansas City area violence this week has created an online fundraiser through GoFundMe seeking donations for funeral and medical expenses.

Cicely Shirley was fatally shot late Friday in the Fairwood and Robandee neighborhood on the city’s south side. Officers arrived on scene in the 7900 block of East 88th Place around 10:30 p.m. to find her unresponsive after suffering gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead shortly after emergency medical personnel got there.

Police have said another adult male was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound described as not life-threatening.

On the fundraiser webpage, the family said Shirley’s killing resulted from domestic violence. She leaves behind six children ranging in age from 2 to 18, the webpage says.

She is described as “a beautiful soul” whose death has been “devastating for the family.”

“We are at a loss for words and no good at asking for help, however we are asking for help in any way you can,” the webpage says, adding that financial donations are appreciated as well as clothing, food, diapers and Christmas gifts.

The fundraiser organizers are also seeking financial assistance to pay for medical expenses after Shirley’s 18-year-old son was apparently injured during the incident. The fundraiser has an initial goal of $10,000. It had reached nearly $4,600 by Monday evening.

Kansas City police said Friday that detectives had identified a person referred to as a subject of interest and were working to bring that person into police custody. A spokeswoman for the department did not immediately answer questions from The Star seeking updates in the case on Monday afternoon.

Shirley’s death marked the 144th homicide recorded in Kansas City so far this year, according to data maintained by The Star. She was one of 11 people killed across the metropolitan area within the span of the week that began Nov. 29.

The police department is encouraging anyone with information about the case to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the killing.