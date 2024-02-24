“Beautiful soul,” single mom wins $300 in Pay it Forward campaign

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A single mother of two won $300 in the KLST Pay it Forward campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech.

Darien, who works as a secretary at Caprock Home Health Services was described as “a beautiful soul” by Leary, who works with her at CHHS.

“Keep praying,” said Darien. “Keep being kind to others like God wants us to. Everything that you’re doing — it will come back tenfold.”

If you know someone who deserves a little help from the KLST Pay it Forward Campaign, sponsored by Carpet Tech, keep a lookout for Senora Scott — she’ll be holding the “KLST Pay it Forward” sign — and let her know why that person should get that week’s award.

