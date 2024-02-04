Beautiful weekend, mild weather will continue with February sunshine

A ridge of high pressure over the Great Lakes is bringing lots of sunshine and mild weather for early February. Low pressure in the southern Plains will be forced well south of the Ohio Valley by the blocking ridge of high pressure.

The departing system in the Southeast will draw down slightly cooler air to start the workweek, though still above average temperatures for early February.

The skies will be mainly clear for the next several days, except for some high, thin clouds. Temperatures will reach the mid-40s Monday, with a northerly breeze.

Morning lows will dip into the cold mid-20s through midweek, followed by mild afternoons after a chilly start.

Milder southwesterly winds will develop midweek, as high pressure shifts farther east, sending readings climbing into the 50s, as much as 15 to 20 degrees warmer than normal.

Clouds will increase on Thursday ahead of a disturbance tracking eastward that will bring showers on Friday, tapering off early in the weekend.

Forecast

Sunday: Sunny, mild. High 52

Tonight: Clear, cold. Low 27

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 46

Tuesday: Sunny, mild. High 49 (27)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 53 (29)

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, warmer. High 58 (38)

Friday: Showers. High 56 (47)

Saturday: Showers a.m., some sun. High 55 (48)

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 53 (40)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.