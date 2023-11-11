Beauty academy opens in Joliet to promote self-confidence in natural hair community

TechCrunch

The game maker argues that Google's commissions on in-app purchases are anti-competitive and that Google has exerted its power in the marketplace to unfairly compete by negotiating special deals with developers and manufacturers running their own app stores. Epic pushed to present this case in front of a jury instead of running a bench trial -- a key difference from its battle with Apple over the same matter, which Apple largely won. As opening arguments and witness testimony kicked off this week, we learned a few things about Google's Play Store business.