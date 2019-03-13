Beauty giants Benefit and MAC champion Planned Parenthood

Benefit Cosmetics and MAC Cosmetics are throwing their weight behind Planned Parenthood in the US.

The two beauty titans are giving the non-profit sexual health service a boost via their respective philanthropy programs, the Benefit ‘Bold Is Beautiful' project and the MAC ‘Viva Glam' line.

MAC is directing a $500,000 two-year grant and the sales proceeds of its AIDS-focused Viva Glam lipstick line to Planned Parenthood to help expand its Chat/Text program and its new chatbot ‘Roo'.







Benefit -- which donates 100% of its brow wax proceeds to various charities that empower women and girls every May, is adding Planned Parenthood to its list of beneficiaries this year, in addition to launching a special-edition ‘Bold Is Beautiful 3D BROWtones' makeup series that will see proceeds donated to its nonprofit partners all year round. The customer proceeds the brand donates to Planned Parenthood will help fund sexual and reproductive health care and education for people across the US.







"Planned Parenthood is inspired by these two global beauty brands standing proudly and publicly with us to declare that sexual and reproductive health care is health care, and health care is a human right," said Dr. Leana Wen, president, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in a statement.

"It is simply our responsibility as a brand and as a part of the greater beauty community to reach beyond the beauty counter and bring attention to organizations like Planned Parenthood to impact real change," added Annie and Maggie Ford Danielson, chief beauty ambassadors at Benefit Cosmetics.





John Demsey, Chairman of the MAC AIDS Fund and Executive Group President of the brand's parent company The Estée Lauder Companies, said: "It's a privilege to join forces with them [Planned Parenthood] to scale their Chat/Text program, which meets people where they are to spark tough dialogue around sexual and reproductive health."

Planned Parenthood, which claims to have provided health care or advice to one in five women in the US during the course of her lifetime, has been the subject of high-profile support from the fashion and beauty industry over the past few years. The national non-profit provides services ranging from cancer screenings to birth control, and has been boosted by partnerships with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, The Lipstick Lobby and Sonia Rykiel.