The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Andrew Stanleick: Thank you, Eduardo. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Beauty Health's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. To begin, I will discuss our performance and accomplishments for the year, my first serving as CEO of this incredible category-creating company. I am extremely proud of the progress of our team in these past 12 months, and I am pleased to share the results with you today. I will also discuss our outlook for 2023 before Liyuan provides more detail on the numbers. We will then be happy to take your questions. As always, I want to start by thanking our incredible Beauty Health one team. Our teams around the world worked tirelessly over the past 12 months to execute our strategy and deliver incredible growth and momentum amid uncertainty in the operating environment.

Despite the macro backdrop, we delivered a year of record revenue. We launched the biggest product innovation in our company's history with Syndeo, our next-generation Hydrafacial delivery system. We continue to build the world's premier skincare booster portfolio, partnering with the best in the industry from Murad to JLO Beauty. We open more doors than any year before with exciting retail partnerships and expansive growth in the booming MedSpa channel, not to mention continued solid growth in our core medical channel. Our loyal provider community and consumer fan base remains highly engaged and is growing around the world. The planned investments we have made to scale our business over the last 2 years are driving strong top line growth and position us for margin expansion in 2023 and beyond.

Let's now look at the results on Slide 5. In Q4 2022, we reported net sales of $98.1 million, our eighth consecutive quarter of delivering mid-double-digit top line year-on-year growth and of beating expectations. For the full year, our planned strategic investments, paired with continued consumer and provider demand, drove strong sales growth of 41% year-over-year to $365.9 million. This growth represents the resiliency of our business and the increasing demand for Hydrafacial despite the challenging macro backdrop. In particular, foreign exchange headwinds in Europe were significantly impactful, and China's zero COVID policy delayed return on our planned investment in our China infrastructure buildup. Notwithstanding these challenges, we delivered adjusted EBITDA of $47.7 million for the full year, up 46% year-over-year.

I'm also pleased to report that we achieved double-digit growth in all 3 of our operating regions in 2022. Year-over-year, the Americas grew 44%; APAC increased 24%; and EMEA was up 46%. These strong growth numbers are in reported currency. On a local or constant currency basis, the results are even stronger. Our strong growth is nothing new. We have averaged 48% growth per year since 2018 when excluding 2020 for COVID. Our period of planned heavy investment is now behind us. As a new public company, our global infrastructure build is largely complete and ready to scale. Our business model remains agile, and we have strong fundamentals in place to capture the large profitable growth opportunities ahead of us. As a result of our momentum, we have full conviction in our long-range plan to deliver $600 million to $700 million net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 25% to 30% by 2025, targets we first shared at our Beauty Health Investor Day last fall.

If 2022 is about establishing a new foundation, the focus of 2023 and beyond is about accelerating profitable growth. We will launch Syndeo internationally in the second quarter of 2023. We have taken lessons learned from our highly successful U.S. launch last year and look forward to growing Syndeo's soon-to-be global footprint. We will build our portfolio of products to sell to Hydrafacial providers, adding strategic and to our portfolio of personalized treatment options as well as through strategic M&A. We will expand our business in China as zero COVID policies ease and consumer activities returns, and we remain optimistic on the outlook and our long-term opportunity in the strategic market. As you would expect, we will remain nimble and are able to quickly pull levers to protect our margin should on-the-ground conditions in China deteriorate.

In totality, I am confident in our ability to generate net sales of $450 million to $470 million and to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 18% to 20% for 2023. Turning to Slide 7. We continue to make strong progress against our five point master plan, which you are all familiar with. Our strategy to expand our footprint and increase provider and consumer access to Hydrafacial is working. In fact, we have continued to expand our position as the market leader, with some research estimating our market share to be around 85%. It is hard to displace the go-to brand, and Hydrafacial has become an eponym for the category it created. In 2022, we delivered a record 8,492 Hydrafacial systems globally, which includes 1,793 trade-up units to Syndeo.

This represents a 37% increase from 2021, highlighting consumer and provide resiliency and increasing demand globally for our products. Across distribution channels, we continue to see provide a preference for the Hydrafacial treatment and device. In fact, just last week, we received 2 Aestheticians' Choice Awards from DERMASCOPE Magazine, the best hydradermabrasion machine for Syndeo and favorite signature treatment for Hydrafacial. The validation of our aesthetician community is more meaningful than anything else, and we wear this badge with great pride. I am thrilled with the expansion we saw in 2022. And more importantly, we continue to have a massive, underpenetrated growth runway in front of us to capture. We believe all of our providers should be on Syndeo.

And as you saw in 2022, we employed a strategy to push our provider network to upgrade to Syndeo, and you can expect us to continue this approach in 2023. Syndeo is our next-generation connected system, provides us with rich data insights into trends and consumer preferences that we have never had before, once again pushing the category forward. Ultimately, we envision that Beauty Health can become one of the largest sources of skin health data on the planet, and that is a powerful and compelling proposition. Turning to Slide 9. We are driving consumable sales and recruiting new consumers into our brand with a steady pipeline of innovation, delivering regular upgrades to our booster portfolio and treatment protocols. With our portfolio of approximately 20 skincare boosters and a wide range of treatment tips, including a wide head body tip and our patented wet diamond abrasion tip, Hydrafacial has never been more customizable for the consumer, with each treatment delivered by our patented Magic Wand hand piece.

We view this as a key competitive advantage. Our aestheticians are trained to tailor every treatment to a client's personal skincare needs, a differentiator that builds affinity for our brand. No other device in our category delivers a level of customization and personalization to the consumer, and this is the feature of skin health. Each booster is developed with careful attention paid to ingredients, and our products are validated with clinical studies and overseen by our Chief Medical Officer. We lead with this science-backed approach for our own Hydrafacial boosters and also for those that we co-create with, with other world-leading skincare experts. This allows us to accelerate our R&D, capitalizing on the combined strength of our together with our partners.

The Hydrafacial ecosystem that we have created with the partner brands and providers is a unique model in the industry. What's more, our partnerships with notable brands are key recruitment tools that bring new consumers into the Hydrafacial brand. We saw the success of this approach with JLO Beauty, our biggest ever booster launch in the U.S. last fall, and we are preparing to expand JLO to EMEA and APAC during the first half of this year. Last week, we announced our latest booster and protocol with prestige skincare brand Omorovicza, which speaks to a most discerning consumer. And finally, we are bolstering our treatment innovation pipeline with HydraBody treatments, new protocols and tips that give providers the ability to use their delivery systems on other parts of the body beyond the face.

Importantly, these treatments represent a promising source of consumables growth for us, covering larger treatment areas as well as offering providers new revenue streams from their existing Hydrafacial systems, and this is yet another win-win experience for our providers and us. Hydrafacial is among the world's top educators of aestheticians, and we continue to invest in our providers as a key pillar of our 5-point master plan. Investments in our growing and loyal community, what we call the Hydrafacial Nation, continue to drive brand awareness, earned media value and, ultimately, sales growth. In addition to our renowned HFX trainings, we also regularly engage with our providers at high-profile trade shows. Here on Slide 10, you can see our impressive presence at January's IMCAS trade show in Paris, an event which brings together the top doctors, aestheticians and skin health leaders from across the globe.

Across the globe, we see the love for our brand growing exponentially. On Slide 11, you can see 2 metrics we follow as indicators of brand awareness among providers and consumers, earned media value and Google search trends. In 2022, we grew earned media by 85% year-over-year driven by an exponential jump in influencer and press activity. In 2022, we were the fastest-growing brand in terms of EMV of any aesthetics brand measured by Tribe Dynamics. Additionally, our worldwide Google search activity has continued to trend meaningfully upward over the last 4 years. Indeed, in 2022, we established a new higher baseline for performance. In all of our storytelling, we remain anchored in science, which is our touchstone and represents the core of our brand DNA.

It is from science where Hydrafacial created the hydradermabrasion category and is where we continue to lead the industry and remains unrivaled by competitors. A new clinical study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology found that Hydrafacial clarifying treatments improve acne concerns for 100% of study participants. It is a secret our aestheticians have long known and are further validated with clinical results. The study results generated widespread interest from providers and consumers alike, with media coverage across beauty titles and broadcast, chatter on social and a spike in orders for our clarifying boosters. Interest in Hydrafacial science and story doesn't stop with providers. Consumers are increasingly interested, too, as they look to step beyond the wellness trends of past years and seek our position or scientific endorsement of their beauty and aesthetic choices.

It is a trend we call a medicalization of beauty, a long-term shift in consumer mindset that Beauty Health and Hydrafacial are intrinsically poised to capture. Indeed, we see an embrace of this idea by the earliest adopters and tastemakers in beauty and aesthetics, influencers and celebrities. To this end, we are partnering with a diverse range of influencers and celebrities to rapidly scale the Hydrafacial message. Among the recent fans to profess their love for Hydrafacial, Lilly Collins, aka Emily in Paris, shared the secret of Hydrafacial in Vogue France. , a social media megastar with more than 13 million followers, showed her treatment in progress on her channels. Luis de Javier, an up-and-coming designer, prepped all 38 of his models with a Hydrafacial before they walk the runway at New York Fashion Week.

And of course, JLo remains a most vocal supporter. Moving to Slide 13. We continue to innovate our partnership model. Just yesterday, we announced a new partnership with the iconic Dior Beauty. Together, we have developed a Dior powered by Hydrafacial experience, which includes a custom protocol and co-branded booster that will be available exclusively in our Dior spas around the world later in 2023. Partnership incorporates the best of Dior's skincare with Hydrafacial technology and promises to resonate with a sophisticated beauty consumer. We are yet again setting our brand apart and extending our competitive moat with this prestige beauty powerhouse. Turning to Slide 14. The acceleration that we are seeing in our business is thanks to the planned investment we made in infrastructure and capabilities during the past 2 years.

Since joining the company last year, I made several additions to fortify our executive leadership team, and I'm confident that we now have the right team in place to drive our strategy forward and deliver profitable growth. We opened key training and education centers in New York, London, Paris and Singapore and made planned investments in our provider community to drive loyalty and awareness. We also invested in foundational operational initiatives and infrastructure builds that we expect will deliver future leverage. These included progress on in-region production in China, setting up a 3PL partner in Europe and rolling out global ERP and CRM platforms. Moving to M&A on Slide 15. As we progress into 2023, we remain committed to creating value for shareholders through disciplined capital allocation.

M&A remains a priority, and we maintain a strong cash position to pursue opportunities to accelerate the platform. We continue to evaluate options specifically those opportunities or brands that provide a differentiated product or service with a high Net Promoter Score, are complementary to our existing platform and community, leveraging decision core point and are financially accretive with compelling revenue growth and additive to our profitability. Today, I'm excited to announce a key strategic acquisition that will immediately build our product portfolio for providers while providing Beauty Health with a future second profitable growth revenue stream in a large and growing market. Beauty Health has signed an agreement to acquire SkinStylus, an FDA-cleared microneedling device.

Including all potential royalties and milestones, the transaction is valued at approximately $15 million. Microneedling is a rapidly growing nonsurgical procedure performed by qualified providers, including dermatologists, plastic surgeons and aestheticians. The treatment uses an array of tiny needles to create micropunctures in the skin to stimulate the body's natural wound response, which is associated with the creation of new collagen and smoother therma even-toned skin. Today, the microneedling market size is around $540 million in the U.S. alone. Industry estimates put the growth rate at a high single-digit CAGR to reach an expected $1 billion by 2030. Microneedling is one of the top co-treatments for Hydrafacial, making a perfect fit to sell alongside Hydrafacial.

Many of our dermatologists, plastic surgeons and aestheticians recommend Hydrafacial as a pretreatment to ensure the skin is clean and in its optimal state before microneedling. Indeed, when I'm in the field with our providers, it is one of the most requested tools our aestheticians ask us to bring to market. Consequently, microneedling represents a significant growth opportunity for Beauty Health given the complementarity of the service to Hydrafacial in our existing distribution core point. What's more, SkinStylus also seamlessly fits into our existing razor blade commercial infrastructure. The SkinStylus business model consists of the SkinStylus device, along with single-use cartridges containing the needle arrays to operate the device as a recurring revenue stream.

We have been actively looking in this space for over a year. And after extensive research and analysis, we are highly confident that in the SkinStylus device, we have found the best-in-class technology to add to our portfolio and to create sustained long-term shareholder value. Having carefully studied the category, we believe skin SkinStylus offers providers an innovation that is new, better and different to anything else on the market. Specifically, SkinStylus is the only device with multiple arrays of needles at differing heights to achieve optimal outcomes. Additionally, it offers a superior user experience to the provider with a patented design to prevent cross contamination and the flexibility to operate it with or without a cord for maximum provider flexibility.

Looking forward, we intend to make modest investments to seek key regulatory approvals to expand the use of SkinStylus for additional indications and to markets outside of the U.S. As SkinStylus is an emerging technology at the beginning of its journey, the revenue will be limited in 2023. However, we expect upside from this acquisition in 2024 and beyond as we seek to leverage the Beauty Health infrastructure and sales and marketing capabilities to capture share in this large and growing market. We could not be more excited for the opportunity to bundle Hydrafacial together with the SkinStylus device. It's a clear step towards realizing our vision to become the world's leading beauty, health and wellness platform fueled by a community of engaged providers, aestheticians and consumers.

We will share more about our plans as we work towards completing a successful integration of SkinStylus into the Beauty Health portfolio. And finally, before I turn it over to Liyuan, I want to again thank our teams around the world and reiterate how proud I am of what we accomplished in 2022. We drove strong top line and profitability growth, launched a groundbreaking technological innovation in Syndeo and now marquee booster partnerships continue to expand our global retail footprint and grew consumer and provider interest in demand around the world. With our planned investment phase largely behind us, we can now as intended turn to driving profitable growth in 2023 and beyond. And we will continue to lead the way in this booming category beauty, aesthetics, wellness and health.

I couldn't be more excited about the future of Beauty Health. And with that, I will now turn the call to Liyuan.

Liyuan Woo: Thank you, Andrew, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call. I would also like to take a moment to thank our teams and partners around the world. We exceeded top line expectations for the eighth consecutive quarter, and we continue to see momentum building across the business despite macroeconomic uncertainty. Today, I will walk you through our fourth quarter and full year results, cost and balance sheet highlights, and finally, our outlook for 2023. Turning to net sales on Slide 18. We delivered net sales of $98.1 million in the fourth quarter, up 26% year-over-year. This was driven by continued strong global demand for both delivery systems and consumables. As you can see, despite the negative impact of China's shutdown and foreign exchange headwinds, we have seen sequential net sales growth throughout the year when excluding the significant trade-up sales from the Syndeo launch during the second quarter.

For the full year, we achieved net sales of $365.9 million, up 41% year-over-year or up 32% year-over-year when excluding the Q2 trade-up sales from Syndeo's U.S. launch. On Slide 19, you will see we drove strong double-digit growth across all 3 of our regions in '22. Looking at the fourth quarter. In the Americas, we continued our expansion, growing 29% year-over-year, driven by the continued success of both new Syndeo placements and trade-ups. In APAC, we grew 33% year-over-year, highlighting once again our team's resourcefulness in China while operating the business in a difficult environment. In the fourth quarter, there was a surge of COVID infections shortly after reopening, resulting in China effectively shutting down again. Post-Chinese New Year, with China reopening and the infected population largely recovered, we're starting to see increasing demand with our providers.

In EMEA, fourth quarter net sales grew 12% year-over-year. The growth would have been even stronger if not for an approximately $2 million constant currency foreign exchange headwind during the quarter. Sentiment to start the year is strong, and we expect this to continue throughout the region in 2023. Given the promising trend, we're seeing in APAC and EMEA. We look forward to launching Syndeo internationally in the second quarter 2023. Briefly touching on our KPIs on Slide 20. We ended the year with a net installed base of 25,336 delivery systems, an increase of 24% year-over-year. We shipped 2,067 delivery systems in the fourth quarter. Nearly 10% of those system sales were trade-ups, which is an increase compared to the third quarter due to testing slightly deeper promotions in Q4 versus Q3.

As Andrew mentioned, we believe all our providers should be using Syndeo. With Syndeo set to be global this year, we expect to continue promoting Syndeo adoption amongst our existing provider base with trade-up efforts in 2023. We have experienced no issue with our pricing power across delivery systems and consumables. The average selling price or ASP of our delivery system for the quarter was 24,408. The blended ASP for 2022 was 23,832, representing an 8% year-over-year increase versus 2021, in line with our high single-digit expectation. Lastly, delivery systems revenue for the quarter was $50.7 million, resulting in 19% year-over-year growth. And consumables revenue came in at $47.4 million, growing 35% year-over-year. I want to take a moment on Slide 21 to discuss how we evaluate the performance of our consumables.

As you can see from the chart on the left, we have demonstrated a sustained upward trajectory in consumables revenue quarter after quarter. On the right of the slide, you can see why. There is a high correlation between execution in expanding our footprint and pull-through of the consumable revenue. Things will continue to be in the high-growth phase of rapidly expanding and selling new systems. We view total consumables net sales growth as a better measurement than a per system utilization metric for our business. As a reminder, we include one quarter's worth of consumables in the form of training kits for both new and trade-up Syndeo. Additionally, we have previously mentioned the longer run and, therefore longer tail of provider consumables consumption.

To feel an increase in that lifetime value, we're confidently introducing innovative new boosters and other product line extensions to stay nimble and increase the value delivered to consumers at each visit. Moving to Slide 22. For the fourth quarter, we reported a GAAP gross margin of 66.4% or 72.3% on an adjusted basis. For the full year, GAAP gross margin was 68.4% or 73% on an adjusted basis. These margins declined year-over-year on a GAAP and adjusted basis driven by trade-up mix, costs associated with Syndeo's U.S. launch and international launch readiness, including trade-up volumes and premiums paid on accelerated manufacturing and shipping, global supply chain challenges, inflationary pressures and foreign exchange headwinds. Most first-generation IoT products require continuous improvement based upon user experience.

From our Syndeo launch, we gained valuable insights through provider feedback. Because our providers are always our #1 priority, we implemented a program to replace all systems regardless of issue until October 2022. As a result of this onetime program, we incurred $2.4 million in nonrecurring logistics and servicing costs in 2022. Through the program, we have also optimized the deal in preparation for our international launch in the second quarter of 2023. As we have mentioned previously, we have been value engineering and optimizing Syndeo for its international launch. As part of this optimization process, we increased our raw material inventory write-offs and warranty reserves for the fourth quarter, which negatively impacted the quarter's gross margin by approximately 2%.

As we mentioned previously, we expect to drive gross margin expansion in 2023 as part of our journey towards an 18% to 20% 2023 EBITDA margin. Even the similar dynamic at play with Syndeo international launch, we expect the gross margin for the first 2 quarters of 2023 to be similar to their respective quarters in 2022, with expansion occurring sequentially in the second half of 2023 post international Syndeo launch. Moving to the bottom right. We delivered adjusted EBITDA of $16.3 million for the fourth quarter and $47.7 million for the full year. As Andrew mentioned, our profitability was impacted by FX headwinds and zero COVID policy in China in 2022. To help contextualize our China headwind, we invested $17 million into our APAC operations in 2022, much of which was not productive due to the shutdown.

The advantage is that we now have the team and the infrastructure in place ready to seize the opportunity of the reopening. We also incurred onetime expenses of around $3.8 million in patent litigation expenses and approximately $3.6 million in reorganization expenses for the year. I want to spend a few moments on Slide 23 to remind you of the seasonality in our business. On the left, you see our sequential net sales growth pattern. The year typically starts with a Q1 that is lower than the previous year's Q4, and results in Q1 being the lowest dollar revenue quarter of the year. The second quarter gained momentum from the marketing activities conducted in the first quarter, which typically results in a heavy sequential increase in revenue from Q1 to Q2.

In 2022, the second quarter benefited from Syndeo U.S. launch and the trade-up program. We anticipate a similar tailwind this year when we launched Syndeo in our international regions in the second quarter 2023. The third quarter sees growth a bit at a more moderated level relative to Q2 due to the seasonal summer slowdown experienced across the beauty sector, especially in EMEA. Lastly, the fourth quarter is typically our highest dollar revenue quarter of the year as holiday promotions, seasonally peak consumer consumption and the desire to exhaust CapEx budgets drive higher demand. Importantly, we made planned strategic investments in marketing early in the year to boost our productivity and support the stronger sales and margins seen in the second half.

On the right-hand slide, you can see how this translates to a quarterly cadence of our adjusted EBITDA generation. The seasonality we just walked through naturally makes us a back half-weighted business, and we expect the quarterly EBITDA contribution in 2023 to be similarly weighted as it was in 2022. I will now turn to Slide 24 to walk through our cost details. Selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter were $39 million compared to $37.1 million in the fourth quarter last year. The increase is primarily due to sales commissions associated with higher revenue. Importantly, selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased 781 basis points year-over-year, demonstrating increased cost efficiency via operating leverage from higher revenue.

Fourth quarter G&A expenses of $28.5 million were $3.4 million higher year-over-year, primarily as a result of increased stock-based compensation, personnel-related expenses as we scale and professional fees relating to our SOX implementation, partially offset by fixed cost leverage. Lastly, R&D costs of $1.4 million decreased approximately $0.4 million from Q4 2021 to Q4 2022 as we lapped Syndeo development cost partially offset by planned investments in our data infrastructure. I will now move to our balance sheet highlights on Slide 25. We ended the year with roughly $568.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. Our first of $200 million accelerated share repurchase programs launched in September was completed during the quarter and retired a total of 9.3 million shares.

Our million accelerated share repurchase program announced in November is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of this year. We remain well capitalized to execute on our growth initiatives while keeping strategic M&A opportunities actionable. To that end, we are excited by our M&A announcement today with SkinStylus and continuing to build on the promise of a connected portfolio of BeautyHealth brands to serve our customers and consumers while keeping the majority of our dry powder for future growth. To prepare for our international Syndeo launch, we invested significant working capital in anticipation of strong trade-up demand, similar to what we experienced at the on-site of the U.S. Syndeo launch. We anticipate lower working capital levels in the second half of 2023.

We continue to carry $750 million of 1.25% convertible notes due 2026 on the balance sheet, which we opportunistically raised for M&A, among other uses. Our $50 million revolving credit facility remains undrawn. Finally, our current shares outstanding are approximately 132.2 million. Turning to Slide 26. Following two years of planned elevated investments to achieve scale, our goal and strategic focus now shifts to generating operating leverage and accelerating growth in China. We are proud of how fast we scale the business while simultaneously achieving strong net sales and profitability growth in 2022 despite the macro headwinds. With continued momentum in delivery system sales, the international launch of Syndeo in the second quarter and resilient consumer demand around the world, we estimate to deliver net sales of $450 million to $470 million for 2023 or 23% to 28% growth versus 2022.

With our foundation set, we're confident in our ability to deliver an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18% to 20% for 2023. The chart on the right-hand side of Slide 26 demonstrates how we expect to realize this margin expansion. As you can see, we expect to leverage our fixed operating cost base to generate margin expansion, which you already started to see in the 2022 fourth quarter results. Moving to gross margin expansion. As mentioned during our Investor's Day, we believe we have substantial gross margin expansion opportunity to capture through value engineering efforts. However, similar to what we saw in the first half of 2022, we expect the impact of trade-ups and Syndeo launch-related promotions to create a temporary headwind to our first half 2023 gross margins.

Despite this, we expect our continued value engineering progress in 2023 were shown in the results in the second half of the year and result in full year gross margin expansion versus 2022. We continue to remain disciplined, cautious and measured on performance in China. And should the region accelerate faster than currently anticipated, we're cautiously optimistic about achieving a 2023 adjusted EBITDA margin towards the higher end of our guided range. While 2022 was a year of great achievement, it was made more remarkable by the fact that we overcame macroeconomic headwinds beyond our control. Our business overall continued to grow, and our consumers around the world showcased their resilience. I'm very proud of what we accomplished in 2022, and we look forward to continuing to execute on our strategy to drive profitable growth in 2023 and beyond.

Andrew and I will now gladly take your questions. Operator?

