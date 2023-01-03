Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) investors are sitting on a loss of 60% if they invested a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 60% in that time. Because Beauty Health hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 31% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Beauty Health grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Beauty Health has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Beauty Health will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Beauty Health shareholders are happy with the loss of 60% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 31%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Before forming an opinion on Beauty Health you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

