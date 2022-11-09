Beauty influencer arrested at Miami hotel after walking around pool naked, throwing water at cops

Beauty influencer Nikita Dragun was reportedly arrested Monday on battery and disorderly conduct charges when authorities came to a Miami Beach hotel after she was seen strutting around the pool naked.

The 26-year-old social media star, who is transgender, was booked for felony battery on a police officer, along with misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct and battery, according to TMZ.

She had been walking nude around the pool at The Goodtime Hotel, where she was said to be causing a disturbance, and refused authorities’ orders to stop acting out, according to the outlet.

Dragun, who founded the company Dragun Beauty, at one point also refused to lower the music in her room for police, who said she’d otherwise need to leave the premises.

She reportedly shut the door in the faces of police and security and upon reopening the door, threw water at both a security guard and police officer. She had previously hurled water at hotel employees.

Dragun was reportedly booked on a $5,000 bond at Miami-Dade County’s Turner Guildford Knight Correctional Center.

The Miami-Dade Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment. The News could not reach representatives for Dragun’s beauty company.

Dragun, according to her company’s website, is “an activist at heart” who “works with the LGBT and Trans Wellness Centers and supports inclusion and diversity for all ages, races, sizes, genders, and identities.”