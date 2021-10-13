Beauty lovers are obsessed with this advent calendar—here’s where to buy it before it sells out

The LookFantastic Advent Calendar includes 25 beauty products.

Believe it or not, the holidays are upon us. This year, experts are advising everyone to get their holiday shopping done early, due to rising shipping fees and expected shortages. Advent calendars are among the most popular—and most likely to sell out—products you can buy early in the season.

Many brands have released advent calendars to help you get into the holiday spirit and treat yourself—or loved one—to something special every day. For the skincare and makeup lover in your life, we recommend adding the LookFantastic Advent Calendar, which offers 25 days of beauty items, to your cart. While it’s valued at $500, you can snag the calendar for a fraction of the price at $115.

Where to buy the LookFantastic Advent Calendar

As the name suggests, you can only find this particular advent calendar at LookFantastic. The site claims that it has sold out six years in a row before 2021, so grab it before you miss out! If you want additional savings, subscribe to the LookFantastic Beauty Box and use the code ADVENTNEWSUBS at checkout for $20 off the calendar, making it $95.

Right now, you can also snag a free gift with any purchase over $90 at LookFantastic. You can pick from a First Aid Beauty Gift Bag, Solinotes Eau de Parfum, Babor Hydra Plus Ampoules, Darphin Exquisage Cream Sample or Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Extra Strength Peel Packette.

What’s in the LookFantasic Advent Calendar?

The LookFantastic Advent Calendar is valued at over $500.

Whether you or your giftee adores hair care items, makeup bestsellers or skincare heroes, this calendar has something to look forward to from high-end brands. Five of the products inside include the ESPA Active Nutrient Clean & Green Detox Mask, the Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate Serum, the Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment, the Nars Blush in its fan-favorite shade “Orgasm” and the Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cleanser.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: LookFantastic: Grab this beauty advent calendar before it sells out