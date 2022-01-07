Beauty is only skin deep in China 'micro-procedure' craze

Reuters Videos

North Korea said on Friday they won't be attending the Winter Olympics in Beijing.State media KCNA quoted a letter from Pyongyang's Olympic Committee and sports ministry which blamed "hostile forces" and the global pandemic for not being able to attend.The letter also accused the U.S and its allies of trying to prevent the Games' success.The U.S and several other countries including Britain, Canada and Australia have announced diplomats will boycott the games, but athletes are still free to travel to Beijing to compete.Yet one notable detail wasn't included North Korea was actually suspended from the International Olympic Committee until the end of 2022.That's after they failed to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics last year citing COVID-19 concerns.Despite not attending, North Korea wished China well in the upcoming Games and voiced their support.