Beauty is only skin deep in China 'micro-procedure' craze
Shanghai finance worker Kayla Zhang has never actually gone under the knife for cosmetic reasons, but she's had laser treatments, injections and a thread lift -- a barbed string inserted under the skin and pulled up to "lift" the face. Less invasive and more affordable than traditional cosmetic surgery, such "micro-procedures" are surging in popularity in China, leading to midday queues at clinics in cities like Shanghai as mostly female customers squeeze in a lunchtime treatment.