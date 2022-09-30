Beauty picks our staff adored this month—from Olive & June, Eucerin and Amika

Reviewed staff's favorite beauty products.

Fact: There are too many beauty products out there to try them all. Even as Reviewed’s beauty editor, a position that indulges my love for makeup and skincare, there’s so much I haven’t tried. Knowing this, I look to my friends and coworkers to learn what products are changing their routines for the better.

I asked the Reviewed staff for their favorite beauty and grooming products they tried this September. Below, you’ll find an array from nail polish and hair care to makeup and skincare. We know you’ll find one or two new must-haves.

1. Olive & June Nail Polish in “Pink Goldfish”

To achieve "glazed donut nails," reach for Olive & June's nail polish in "Pink Goldfish."

"I really like the Olive & June nail polish in ‘Rainbow Fish!’ It gave the ‘glazed donut’ look without needing any other colors and lasted for a solid eight days without chipping!" — Sara Miranda, Beauty Staff Writer

The details: Olive & June nail polish claims to give a salon-quality manicure and gel-like finish, and “Pink Goldfish” is a shimmery pink.

$9 at Olive & June

2. Eucerin Redness Relief Night Creme

Quell redness with the Eucerin Redness Relief Night Creme.

"This might be the best night cream ever for sensitive skin. Also, while I do appreciate a multi-tasking night cream, I like having one that is straightforward and versatile. I can mix things up with my serum depending on my skin needs and this always helps keep redness and sensitivity in check. Plus, it's ridiculously affordable." — Janelle Randazza, Parenting Staff Writer

The details: The nighttime moisturizer contains licorice root extract to quell redness, and it’s fragrance- and dye-free to eliminate potential irritants.

$9 at Amazon

3. Living Proof Curl

Give curly strands the TLC they need with the Living Proof Curl Line.

"I've been experimenting with the curl line from Living Proof and loving it. I've been using the shampoo, conditioner and enhancer. It feels really nourishing and it's helping me use less heat on my hair." — Meghan Kavanaugh, Executive Editor of Home & Labs

The details: The entire Living Proof Curl line, which consists of a shampoo, conditioner and styling products, claims to moisturize and define curls to add shine and diminish frizz.

Starting at $28 at Living Proof

4. E.L.F. Hydrating Camo Concealer

Mask under-eye circles and blemishes with the E.L.F. Hydrating Camo Concealer.

"I finally tried out the E.L.F. Hydrating Camo Concealer and loved it. The 16hr Camo Concealer one was too thick/heavy for me, but this one is good coverage but blends beautifully." — Jillian Lucas, Executive Editor of Planning & Operations

The details: E.L.F.’s Hydrating Camo Concealer offers a full-coverage, satin (not too shiny or matte) finish. It hydrates the skin using hyaluronic acid and rose water, and it’s available in 25 shades ranging from very light with pink undertones to deep with cool-neutral undertones.

$7 at Ulta

5. Curls Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-In Conditioner and Curl Control Jelly

Style and keep curls hydrated with the Curls Curl Control Jelly and Reparative Leave-In Conditioner.

"I picked up Curls Blueberry Bliss Repartive Leave-In Conditioner and Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Jelly because I realized most of my products contain a high amount of glycerin and my hair wasn’t having that in the humid weather. The leave-in is a bit heavy so you don’t need much, and I dig how they work together to keep my hair bouncy and defined." — Michael Desjardin, Home Theater Senior Staff Writer

The details: The Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-In Conditioner aims to soften curls, repair damage and prevent breakage using ingredients like coconut oil and blueberry and chamomile extracts. The Curl Control Jelly claims to define, de-frizz and hold curls into place with blueberry extract and hydrogenated castor oil.

Curls Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-In for $13 at Ulta

Curls Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Jelly for $19 at Ulta

6. Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask

Introduce shine and moisture to your strands with the Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask.

"I've stopped shampooing in favor of dry shampoo and deep conditioning. I got a sample of Amika's Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask and absolutely plan to add it to my routine for good. It smells great and adds tons of shine!" — Alison Kotch, Health & Fitness Editor

The details: The Amika Soulfood Nourishing Hair Mask works on any hair type and claims to moisturize strands while repairing damage and adding shine using jojoba seed oil and sea buckthorn.

$30 at Sephora

7. Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick and The Inkey List Retinol Anti-Aging Serum

Tend to under-eye skin concerns such as dark circles and uneven skin tone with the Peace Out Skincare Retinol Eye Stick.

"I've been trying retinol for the first time and am loving the Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick and The Inkey List Retinol Anti-Aging Serum. Both are super gentle and the serum is a great price, so I felt like it was a good way to dip my toes into using retinol." — Samantha Mangino, Home Staff Writer

The details: Peace Out’s Retinol Eye Stick is a serum-balm hybrid that claims to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, texture and dark circles for a smoother under-eye using retinol, improve skin firmness with peptides and add moisture and glow with squalane and astaxanthin.

$28 at Sephora

The Inkey List's Retinol Anti-Aging Serum claims to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles while hydrating the skin with squalane.

$11 at Sephora

8. CosRX Snail Mucin Essence

Hydrate skin with the CosRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence.

"I hopped on the trend train and tried the snail essence from CosRx and have loved it. The snail mucin essence provides the perfect amount of hydration to make my skin softer and smoother. I have very sensitive skin, so it's hard for me to find products that don't irritate it, let alone ones that actually offer some results. Since using the snail mucin essence, I feel like my skin looks more even in tone and texture and is less prone to acne breakouts." — Melena Garganus, Senior Editor of SEO & Updates

The details: The CosRX Snail Mucin Essence, in fact, contains filtered snail secretion. The trendy ingredient hydrates and soothes dry, dehydrated skin and claims to reduce dullness and signs of aging. Apply this essence to the skin after cleansing and before moisturizing for a moisture boost.

$16 at Amazon

9. Bad Habit Dewd Hemp Nourishing Facial Oil

Give skin a glowy sheen with the Bad Habit Dewd Hemp Nourishing Facial Oil.

"As someone who's not a huge fan of complex skincare routines, I like one-stop-shop products that can "do it all" in terms of my daily regimen. The Dewd Hemp Nourishing Facial Oil from Bad Habit was a game changer when I first tried it—it left my skin feeling cleansed and clear, and the resulting glow is often so impactful and natural that I end up skipping highlighter. If you don't want to take my word for it, it's also Emma Chamberlain-approved." — Madison Durham, Partner Content Senior Staff Writer

The details: Using hemp and moringa seed oil, the Bad Habit Dewd Hemp Nourishing Facial Oil claims to moisturize the skin and add a dewy appearance. It also contains lavender and geranium essential oils to “soothe your senses.”

$27 at Selfridges

10. Solara JuiceBoost Defense Boosting Serum

Plump and hydrate skin with the Solara Suncare JuiceBoost Defense Boosting Serum.

"I bought this serum on a whim during one of Anthro’s skincare sales, and now I’m hooked. The lightweight formula absorbs into my skin without leaving any tacky residue and leaves my skin feeling moisturized and ready for makeup. It’s a great everyday, vitamin C-infused boost of hydration." — Isabelle Kagan, Partner Content Editor

The details: Solara’s JuiceBoost Defense Boosting Serum contains vitamin C to protect the skin against UV damage and botanical extracts to hydrate. The serum also claims to plump the skin, including its fine lines with ingredients like peptides.

$42 at Anthropologie

