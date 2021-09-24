Beauty products galore are as much as 50% off right now at Ulta

Save up to 50% on beauty essentials at Ulta.

Calling all beauty gurus—if you're looking to add some pieces to your makeup bag, now's the time to shop. Whether you need a new mascara, foundation or moisturizer, Ulta has you covered.

From now through October 2, you can shop beauty must-haves at up to 50% off at Ulta's Fall Haul event. During the deal, you can save up to 20% on products from The Body Shop, pick up Revlon eye and beauty tools at a 40% markdown and shop NYX makeup at buy one, get one 50% off.

If mascara is what you're after, you can get one of our favorite drug store mascaras, the Revlon Volumazing Mascara, for $5.39—a savings of $3.60 off the full $8.99 list price. To complete your look, you can snag the NYX Professional Makeup HD photogenic concealer wand, one of the best drugstore concealers we've ever tested. The customer-favorite face makeup easily blended on our skin during testing, although it did require several swipes to achieve full coverage. During the fall sale, you can get one wand for $3—a 50% markdown—when you buy a second NYX Professional Makeup item.

Snag markdowns on some of our favorite beauty products at the Ulta fall haul shopping event.

To combat dry skin as the weather gets colder, you can shop tons of discounts on facial moisturizers and body lotion. One great pick? The Body Shop hand cream, one of the best hand creams we've tried. Right now, you can pick up a 1-ounce tube of the shea or coconut creams for $4.80, a 20% markdown. Although we found the fragrance to be a bit overpowering, the lotion itself was creamy and non-greasy on our skin during testing.

Meanwhile, if you need to upgrade your entire skincare routine, you can score a free facial cleanser when you buy a facial serum and facial moisturizer from select brands. The deal includes top-tier customer favorites like No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced serum, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel and more.

For these picks and more, head to Ulta today to shop hundreds of markdowns on top-tier beauty products.

