Beauty Queen in Murder-For-Hire Plot Wants to See Her Kids

Former beauty queen and mom-of-three Lindsay Shiver has reportedly filed a motion in the Superior Court of Thomas County, Georgia claiming her ex-husband Robert Shiver is hiding their kids, WDHN reports. Lindsay Shiver was permitted to return to her parents’ home in Alabama on Dec. 22 while she awaits her trial in the Bahamas. However, she says her former NFL star ex broke an agreement that would allow her supervised visitation with their three sons, who are all aged under 12. Lindsay Shiver is accused of instructing her lover Adrien Bethel, 28, and alleged assassin Faron Newbold Jr., 29, to murder Robert Shiver amid a bitter divorce. Robert Shiver is now dating Savannah Chrisley, from the reality show, Chrisley Knows Best.

