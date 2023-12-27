Beauty and sorrow in Kentucky: See the Herald-Leader’s best news pictures of 2023
Brian Simms
·2 min read
As we say goodbye to 2023, we take a look back at some of the Herald-Leader staff photographers’ favorite and best breaking news and feature photos from events during the past year.
The images below and more in the year-in-review video slideshow above document how Kentucky dealt with tragedy. That included Eastern Kentucky residents still recovering from the 2022 deadly flooding and a March windstorm that knocked out power to more than 45,000 Fayette County residents, some for more than five days.
But our photographers also told stories of people coming together for good times, as was the case when Lexington’s first pro soccer team had its first match. And they told stories of one last time, which unfortunately happened when longtime donut shop Magee’s Bakery closed.
If you wish to buy a reprint of any Herald-Leader / Kentucky.com image, email Brian Simms at bsimms@herald-leader.com.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anytime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who their nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
Decentralized social network Bluesky is rolling out a new in-app video and music player for links, along with a new "hide post" feature. The new additions bring Bluesky's user experience closer to X (Twitter). The new video and music player works with YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify and Twitch embeds.