Beauty and sorrow in Kentucky: See the Herald-Leader’s best news pictures of 2023

As we say goodbye to 2023, we take a look back at some of the Herald-Leader staff photographers’ favorite and best breaking news and feature photos from events during the past year.

The images below and more in the year-in-review video slideshow above document how Kentucky dealt with tragedy. That included Eastern Kentucky residents still recovering from the 2022 deadly flooding and a March windstorm that knocked out power to more than 45,000 Fayette County residents, some for more than five days.

But our photographers also told stories of people coming together for good times, as was the case when Lexington’s first pro soccer team had its first match. And they told stories of one last time, which unfortunately happened when longtime donut shop Magee’s Bakery closed.

Co-owner Beverly Higgins hugs patrons that gathered around the corner of South Ashland and Main Street to try and purchase something on the last day of business for Magee’s Bakery in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, May 13, 2023. Some people waited in line over two hours. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Lexington Sporting Club fans gather for the first ever home match against Forward Madison FC at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown, Ky., Saturday, April 8, 2023. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Farmer Edward Baker is photographed in the house where he now lives in Breathitt County, Ky., on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Baker’s wife, Vanessa Baker, has been missing since she was swept away by flood waters at their home on Lower River Caney last summer. In January, she was declared dead, bringing the total number of deaths resulting from the flooding to 45. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

A tree and downed power lines sit on a house on Arcadia Park, just off Nicholasville Road, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Two day earlier a strong wind storm knocked out power to much of Lexington, Ky. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

Graduates from Paul Laurence Dunbar celebrate after the school’s ceremony at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

The sun rises over the Old Clay’s Ferry Bridge crossing the Kentucky River at the Fayette and Madison county line, Sept. 19, 2023. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

A layer of snow cover the ground near Black Mountain in Harlan County, Ky., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.