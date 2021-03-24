Beauty Store Owner Left Beaten and Needing Surgery After Attack in Texas

Grace Kim
·1 min read

A beauty store owner was attacked inside her own store by two women in Harris County, Texas on March 17.Jung Kim, who is of Korean descent, asked the five women who knocked over the store’s wig displays to leave the premises. However, two of them doubled back and caused further destruction.Surveillance footage caught the moment one of the women attacked the 59-year-old, punching her at least eight times while shouting racial insults.

Kim was left bloodied with multiple bruises and a broken nose that she said will require surgery. Her son, Sun Jung Lee, was also scratched across his face during the incident as he fought off the attackers.Footage from the parking lot shows the assailants nearly running over Lee and his father with their car before driving off. Lee said to KPRC that his mother remembers the attackers shouting, "You little Asian girl." “They started saying something like some racial words like, ‘Asian people shouldn’t be in the Black market,’” he added. Both suspects, identified as Keaundra Young and Daquiesha Williams, were arrested for the attacks. Young was charged with aggravated assault while Williams was charged with assault. Lee explained that the family never had any trouble before this incident and beauty store regulars are stunned as well. "All of my customers are nice to us. We are nice to them," Lee said. "We have a good environment here and a good experience here." The incident occurred just one day after the shooting in Atlanta and follows the surge of anti-Asian violence all across the country since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feature Image Screenshots via KPRC 2 Click2Houston

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Drive-Through Pet Blessing Held in the Philippines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Allegedly Bars Korean Passengers From Using the Toilet Over Coronavirus Fears

Beloved Vietnamese Comedian Chí Tài Passes Away at Age 62

UC Davis Gets $190,000 to Educate Teachers on Chinese American History

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect in Assault of Elderly Asian Man in Irvine Wanted by Police

    Irvine Police are asking the public's help to identify a young man, possibly a teen, who attacked a 69-year-old Asian man during an argument about their dogs last week. The attack happened around 7 p.m. on March 19 while the victim was walking his dog outside Sierra Vista Middle School in Irvine, California, according to KTLA.

  • 6-Year-Old Boy Sent to Court in North Carolina for Picking a Tulip

    The case, and many others like it, is being pointed to as an example of how juvenile cases should be reassessed to better protect all children.

  • AT&T actress Milana Vayntrub responds to online body shaming: 'You've lost the privilege of looking at it'

    The actress is dealing with another round of online sexual harassment.

  • ‘Morbid’: Melania Trump sent a birthday message to Barron. It didn’t go over so well

    Well, this don’t go as well as expected.

  • Mack Beggs, transgender wrestler who rose to prominence for competing against women: 'It took a toll on me'

    Mack Beggs will turn 22 in just a couple of weeks, but he confesses that he’s already endured enough obstacles to last him a lifetime.

  • Asian American Army Veteran Beaten in Clear Hate Crime in SF

    An Asian American Army veteran experienced verbal and physical abuse while at a bus stop in San Francisco. Ron Tuason, 56, claims he was assaulted for wearing a veteran’s hat near Ocean and Plymouth Avenues on March 13 at around 4 p.m., according to KPIX. Tuason — who relies on a cane to walk — was knocked to the ground.

  • TikTok has 'goosebumps' over mom's candid conversation about racism with young kids: 'They killed Asian people'

    A Korean-American mom is going viral after sharing how she talks about racism with her kids.

  • Shoot-out erupts after armed store owner mistakes deputy for burglar, Texas police say

    After the dust settled, the accused burglar was nowhere to be found.

  • Video shows woman shout racial slurs at Black N.Y. bakery employee after mask dispute

    A Davidovich Bakery employee told the woman she would not be served if she did not put on a mask.

  • ‘The View': Meghan McCain Ripped for Suggesting ‘Race and Gender Are More Important Than Qualifications’

    On Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” Meghan McCain once again incited blowback when she asserted that “I think the question Democrats have to reconcile with right now is whether or not race and gender are more important than qualifications.” McCain went on to ask, “If you have someone who is more qualified, who happens to be a white straight person, who on paper has more experience in whatever field they’re being nominated for than a minority with less experience, are we now in a place where this matters?” McCain’s comments received instant criticism, as multiple people reminded her of the irony of her comments. “Meghan McCain – whose entire place in the zeitgeist, and rise in the media – flows from being a famous daughter-of, is lecturing us on “meritocracy” this morning. Happy Wednesday!” social columnist and author Shinan Govani tweeted sarcastically. “She says this so ironically,” said activist Shannon Watts, sharing a video of McCain’s comments. “There are so many women more qualified for this seat at The View than Meghan McCain — and yet, there she is.” Meghan McCain – whose entire place in the zeitgeist, and rise in the media – flows from being a famous daughter-of, is lecturing us on “meritocracy” this morning. Happy Wednesday! #TheView — shinan govani (@shinangovani) March 24, 2021 She says this so unironically. There are so many women more qualified for this seat at The View than Meghan McCain – and yet, there she is. pic.twitter.com/GxY20cSjKP — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 24, 2021 McCain’s comments came after a discussion where the co-hosts reacted to Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth walking back her ultimatum to the White House that she would vote against cabinet nominees unless the president promised to increase AAPI representation in the administration. “We’re going to a place where even if people need money, even if people are qualified to get into Ivy Leagues, race and gender is more important than your skill qualifications the content of your character…it’s not what Martin Luther King Jr. preached,” McCain continued, going on to point out that in almost 25 years of “The View” being on the air, there has only been one Asian-American co-host — Lisa Ling, who hosted from 1999-2002. “Does that mean one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation?” McCain asked. “We’re talking about — is identity politics more important than qualifications for the job? And I think that’s a question going forward that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile.” Co-host Sunny Hostin clapped back at McCain for her opinion, pointing out: “It’s not about gender and race being more important than qualifications. It’s about the fact that there are MANY qualified women & minority candidates that never get the opportunity because of the advancement of generally white male mediocrity.” Read original story ‘The View': Meghan McCain Ripped for Suggesting ‘Race and Gender Are More Important Than Qualifications’ At TheWrap

  • 2 Immigrant Paths: One Led to Wealth, the Other Ended in Death in Atlanta

    Sue-ling Wang prided himself on being a self-made businessman. The son of a farmer in Taiwan, he attended a vocational school that trained students at a factory producing zippers and ballpoint pens. But he made his ascent after arriving in America on a scholarship and obtaining a doctorate, then starting his own company in the Atlanta area three decades ago. He appeared at civic events, donated to Republican candidates and ensconced himself in an exclusive country club community northeast of Atlanta where he bought two stately homes, each valued at about $1 million. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Later this year, he will assume the role of head of the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce. It is a prestigious post; Taiwan’s government recently produced a 14-minute video of him discussing his life that included a photo of him with the island democracy’s president, Tsai Ing-wen. “When we go abroad, we are not afraid of hardship, because we must raise our children, we want to glorify our ancestors,” Wang, himself a father, said in the video. In telling his immigrant success story, Wang, 68, did not mention his tie to a business whose employees had little opportunity to follow his path: Gold Spa, one of the three Atlanta-area massage businesses where a gunman last week killed eight people and wounded another. Six victims were of Korean or Chinese descent, fueling outrage and despair about the surge of anti-Asian violence, particularly against women, in the United States. But as details about the employees emerged, so too did another narrative: the story of the wealth divide among people of Asian descent in America — a community often viewed by outsiders as monolithic and whose economic disparities have long been misunderstood. The income gap between the rich and the poor in the United States is, in fact, greatest among Asians, who are considered the most economically divided group in the country, according to the Pew Research Center. That chasm exists on a grand scale, where the rise and affluence of some Asian Americans have painted a false history that hides the trials of their own blue-collar communities. But it can also play out in the universe of a single business, where those at the top prosper, far removed from those doing the day-to-day work. In addition to Wang — who is the CEO of Gold Hotlanta, one of the companies that operates Gold Spa — there are others with financial ties to two of the spas, as landlords or operators. Wang, who did not respond to multiple efforts to contact him for comment, was not present Friday when a reporter tried to reach him at Color Imaging, his printing toner business at an industrial park in Norcross, Georgia. However, his business partner, Wan Sih, was there. Listed on corporate documents as the point of contact for Gold Hotlanta until this year, Sih, 49, said he had simply prepared the documents registering the company and was not familiar with Gold Spa or its employees. “Look, what happened was a tragedy,” he said, “but I don’t know anything.” Dreams of Opportunity They were immigrants who had arrived, as so many do, with dreams of what could be. Suncha Kim had left South Korea around 1980, landing in a country whose language she would never master. Still, she found odd jobs over the years, sometimes holding down more than one at a time, and did not complain about washing dishes for a restaurant or the late hours cleaning offices to pick up extra cash, according to a community advocate supporting the family. Kim, 69, and married for more than 50 years, believed the trail would improve for her two children. “When you’re happy, I’m happy,” she liked to say. She worked at Gold Spa alongside Soon Chung Park, who at 74 was the housekeeper and cook, making meals for her co-workers. Park was a widow with five children when she arrived in America. She spent time in New Jersey and New York and sold jewelry before moving to Georgia a decade ago. She began working at Gold Spa in 2018, where her hours were 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., said her new husband, Gwangho Lee. Lee, who recently began driving for Lyft, said that together they made about $30,000 last year when he was painting houses. He said his wife looked forward to retiring soon. She had made plans to move to New Jersey to be near family once her apartment lease expired. The stories of the victims reflect much of the Asian American experience, where first-generation immigrants enter unknown worlds in which they strive not for themselves, but for the upward mobility of their children. Their limited English and lack of U.S. educations often lead to low-wage labor. Yong Ae Yue, 63, left South Korea in 1979, having met her American husband, Mac Peterson, while he was serving in the Army. They settled in Fort Benning, Georgia, and Yue worked as a cashier at a grocery store while raising two sons, one of whom would go on to attend Morehouse College. “She preached education. She preached hard work. She preached opportunity,” said her son Elliott Peterson, 42. After the couple divorced in the early 1980s, Yue worked several jobs, sometimes seven days a week, according to one of her close friends. Two decades later, she managed to buy a townhome for $138,000 in an Atlanta suburb. She had been grateful to find work during the pandemic. None of the three spas targeted in last week’s shootings were large operations. Nearby business owners familiar with the facilities counted only a handful of employees entering each one. It was not clear how much they were paid. While several spas in the area advertised rates of $60 for an hourlong massage, for example, the masseuses would get only a cut of that. “A secret of the trade,” said an employee at Top V Massage in Norcross, an Atlanta suburb, when asked what one could expect to earn. A taxi driver who knew four of the victims said that they called him to shuttle them between home and work, and that their job locations changed over the years. Sometimes they would bring him water and roasted sweet potatoes. He said the women tended to go by English names at work and would refer to one another as imonim, which, in Korean, is a respectful term for an aunt or an older woman. Among them was Hyun Jung Grant, a 51-year-old single mother whose long hours working were intended to help pay her children’s college tuition, although she found ways to treat them to designer sneakers. Grant preferred to tell people she had a job at a makeup counter and often spent the night at work; when she was home, she would nap from exhaustion. “I just think it’s enough that she cared for us,” said her son Randy Park, 22, who works at a Korean bakery and said he never resented his mother’s absence. Grant told her sons she had been a teacher in South Korea before arriving in Washington, where she found work as a waitress. She and her children relocated to Atlanta more than a decade ago. They had recently moved from an apartment to a modest rental town house, one step closer to becoming the homeowner that Grant had envisioned. The only thing she ever said about her job was that she hoped to one day do something else. “She never had time to pursue much of her passions or figure out what she wanted to do in her life,” Park said. It was Xiaojie Tan, owner of Young’s Asian Massage, who had a clear idea of what she hoped to achieve. The daughter of a bicycle mechanic, she left China intent on mastering a trade. Working first as a manicurist, she eventually opened two spas, including Young’s. Tan, 49, worked 12-hour days, a memory that her college-educated daughter would proudly recount. Among Tan’s employees was Daoyou Feng, 44, who appeared to have worked at the spa for only a few months and has no known U.S. address. A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry said that the Chinese Embassy in the United States was “providing assistance to family members of the deceased.” Feng is the only victim for whom no one has come forward to say that she, too, was loved. Her life has since remained in the shadows. Young’s is in a shopping center known as Cherokee Village in Acworth, about 28 miles northwest of Atlanta. Business owners in the plaza recall employees arriving in taxis and taking breaks in the parking lot, where they talked on the phone or listened to music. On occasion, someone would be spotted bringing in groceries or clean clothes. “They’re just trying to do good by their families and make a good living,” said a business owner who knew some of the employees and asked not to be named. It was at Young’s spa where last week’s massacre started, where Tan and Feng were shot and killed, along with two other people. Robert Aaron Long, 21, who police said described himself as a sex addict and claimed he was trying to remove temptation, has been charged in the deaths. Long’s roommate said the gunman had told him he frequented massage businesses for sex, and while authorities in Atlanta and the surrounding suburbs have made prostitution-related cases in recent years against workers at massage businesses, there is no independent evidence that he received sex at the spas he targeted in his rampage. Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, a Waffle House server who bought eggs and grits for the homeless, had been visiting the spa for the first time, along with her husband, when she was killed. Paul Andre Michels, 54, a handyman for the business, was an electrician, an Army veteran and a workaholic, his brother said. A passerby, Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30 — the only person shot who survived — is a father and a mechanic who sends money home to family in Guatemala. Three more people would be killed less than an hour later at Gold Spa. Then, the gunman would cross the street to Aromatherapy Spa and take one more life before fleeing. Aromatherapy, like the other two massage businesses, has since been closed. From the front, it is a drab building trimmed with neon lights and garish signs. Down the sloping drive to the back and beyond the gravel are terra cotta pots, tomato cages and gardening tools. A small patch of earth has been tended, where okra grows alongside red leaf lettuce and perilla leaves — ggaenip in Korean. Nearby, five white buckets that once held laundry detergent are filled with water, a hose dangling from one. It seemed that there had been community, there had been resourcefulness, there had been hope. Layers of Control Wang, whose companies are affiliated with Gold Spa, has long been a public figure in Atlanta and active within the local Taiwanese community. He has been photographed at gatherings sponsored by the Taiwan government’s office in Atlanta, including a whiskey tasting with a former Georgia Republican Party chair and a banquet where the guest of honor was Tom Price, the briefly tenured health and human services secretary under former President Donald Trump. In 2003, Wang was appointed by Sonny Perdue, then the governor, to the Asian American Commission for a New Georgia. Since 2004, he has given more than $32,000 to federal candidates and parties, overwhelmingly to Republicans. He donated to Trump-affiliated campaign committees in both 2016 and 2020, including multiple small-dollar donations in the run-up to the November election, Federal Election Commission records show. Amid the pandemic last year, one of his companies running the spa received a $50,500 loan under the federal Paycheck Protection Program to aid small businesses. A chemical engineer, he has a history of entrepreneurship, from synthetic leather coatings to fast food franchises before starting his toner business, which had more than 100 employees at one point. In 2013, Wang ventured into a new line of business when he became CEO of Gold Hotlanta, which along with Golden Limited Enterprises runs Gold Spa. The same year, company records show, Wang and an associate opened Gangnam Sauna in Norcross. That spa was on the former site of a similar business where a quadruple murder had taken place in 2012. Wang did not respond to multiple requests for comment. When a reporter visited one of the country club homes he owns, a woman, speaking Mandarin, said he did not live there, then called private security who alerted the police. The building that houses Gold Spa is owned by Ashly Jennifer Smith, a 34-year-old veterinarian in Virginia who purchased it for $850,000 in 2012, according to Fulton County property records. Smith, who did not respond to requests for comment, wanted to change the lease and took Golden Limited Enterprises to court. Two employees, one of whom was Suncha Kim, were caught in the conflict and named in a suit compelling them to vacate the building. The case was settled, though, and Kim continued to work there until her death last week. Gold Spa had some history of trouble. In 2012, a security guard there was shot and killed when he went behind the building to investigate a suspicious person. Atlanta police records show 11 prostitution arrests there between 2011 and 2013. Some of those arrested gave the spa as their home address. The vice squad that had conducted raids was disbanded in 2015 so that more resources could go toward addressing violent crime, the Atlanta Police said. The Georgia Department of Public Health said it does not inspect or regulate massage businesses, a job that falls to the Georgia secretary of state. But that state office said it licenses individual massage therapists — not the businesses. Long, the gunman, told investigators he had previously visited the Gold and Aromatherapy spas, according to police. Aromatherapy is affiliated with Galt & Roark, a company that appears to take its name from characters in novels by Ayn Rand, the author whose work has been embraced by libertarians and the American right. The spa’s ownership is not clear. Aromatherapy’s landlord is the real estate firm of William Meyers, 85, who owns a sprawling $1.5 million lakeside home in Buford, 40 miles northeast of Atlanta, according to public records. In a brief phone interview, Meyers said he had heard about the shootings but would not answer whether he knew anything about the spa itself. “I probably shouldn’t say,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Fourteen U.S. states sue Biden administration over oil and gas leasing pause

    The legal actions, which seek to restore regular federal drilling auctions, came a day before the administration is set to launch a review of the oil and gas leasing program. Biden, a Democrat, in January signed an executive order putting on hold new leasing pending that review. During his election campaign, he pledged to end new federal leasing as part of a sweeping plan to address climate change.

  • 147,000 University of Phoenix students are being sent direct payments in deceptive advertising settlement

    The Federal Trade Commission is sending checks totaling nearly $50 million to 147,000 former students of the University of Phoenix, as part of a settlement over the school's use of deceptive ads.

  • Minnesota reports 89 COVID-19 cases in vaccinated individuals

    Minnesota has identified 89 "breakthrough" cases of COVID-19 in which people contracted the infectious disease after being fully vaccinated. None of these cases are among Minnesota's 6,798 COVID-19 deaths, including nine deaths reported Wednesday, and doctors said even those that were hospitalized had milder illness. While he didn't have trend data yet, Dr. Andrew Olson said, "It's more than ...

  • Grape-Nuts shortage is over: Cereal brand to reimburse consumers who paid inflated prices during COVID shortage

    The Grape Nuts cereal shortage of 2021 is over. After months of being out of stock, the cereal is shipping at full capacity to stores nationwide.

  • TikTok shows woman 'unknowingly' holding one of the world's most venomous octopus species

    A woman went viral on TikTok for sharing a video of herself 'unknowingly' holding one of the most venomous animals - a blue-ringed octopus.

  • Body found on highway was 21-year-old who had been shot, Lexington County coroner says

    The 21-year-old was shot multiple times, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

  • My wife had a baby 3 months ago. She has $160,000 in student loans — and just asked for my ‘blessing’ to work part time

    THE MONEYIST Dear Moneyist, My wife and I had our first baby 3 months ago. As the breadwinner, my wife just returned to work after 12 weeks of unpaid maternity leave. Our savings are a bit low and she is now “asking for my blessing” to work part-time.

  • For White Boys Who Considered Sedition When Call of Duty Wasn’t Enough: Federal Prosecutor Says Sedition Charges Likely for Capitol Rioters

    In the two months since the Capitol riot, we’ve seen more and more people get arrested and charged for their actions that day. As investigators have gathered more details about everything that went down on Jan. 6, the federal prosecutor overseeing the Justice Department’s investigation has said sedition charges are looking likely.

  • Equal Pay Day: Why women bear the brunt of 'subminimum' wage

    A new report highlights how many tipped female workers in the restaurant industry are being crushed, financially and emotionally, under the current federal standard of $2.13 an hour.